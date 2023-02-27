Did supporters and lobbyist of medical and recreational marijuana shoot themselves in the foot? It is called Delta-8, and it is making its presence felt in Kansas. Products containing delta-8-THC became widely available in most of the USA following the 2018 Farm Bill, and Kansas legalizing it in 2019.

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) are both cannabinoids, but they have different effects on the body. A derivative of hemp. It is legal to consume. In a 2021 study from the Concordia University, Wisconsin, titled Consumer Experiences with Delta-8-THC: Medical Use, Pharmaceutical Substitution, and Comparisons with Delta-9-THC. Their conclusion “results suggest that delta-8-THC may be equally effective for desired purposes of cannabis use and lower in undesirable or adverse effects”. People surveyed used delta 8 for medical reasons, specifically: panic attacks, stress, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic pain.

