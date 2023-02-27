Did supporters and lobbyist of medical and recreational marijuana shoot themselves in the foot? It is called Delta-8, and it is making its presence felt in Kansas. Products containing delta-8-THC became widely available in most of the USA following the 2018 Farm Bill, and Kansas legalizing it in 2019.
Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8 THC) and delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC) are both cannabinoids, but they have different effects on the body. A derivative of hemp. It is legal to consume. In a 2021 study from the Concordia University, Wisconsin, titled Consumer Experiences with Delta-8-THC: Medical Use, Pharmaceutical Substitution, and Comparisons with Delta-9-THC. Their conclusion “results suggest that delta-8-THC may be equally effective for desired purposes of cannabis use and lower in undesirable or adverse effects”. People surveyed used delta 8 for medical reasons, specifically: panic attacks, stress, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic pain.
Plainly put, users of Delt-8 felt it was an effective substitute to it cousin Delta-9 THC.
Back to my first statement. Did Governor Kelly and her Medical/Recreational marijuana lobbyist screw up? Do they truly want to help with those suffering from pain or mental issues? Then why aren’t they singing from the rooftop about the “legal” benefits of Delta-8?
Truth be told, Governor Kelly only wants the cash. They have it all setup, with revenue coming from sales tax, licensing and permits fees, taxes on the vendor. The Kansas government want their pound of flesh. Treating Kansans of their chronic pain, their anxiety, bipolar disorder is just a bi-product.