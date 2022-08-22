All of us know that Geary Community Hospital has been struggling for years. The current Board of Trustees and current County Commission inherited the issues, and we were determined to find a solution. We can no longer kick the can down the road. Geary County needs to get out of the hospital business.
There were three options we had when trying to decide how to move forward. Keep running the hospital with outdated records/billing systems, a million dollar a month shortfall and pay all the debt. Let the hospital close, 300 people lose their jobs and pay all the debt or find a strong organization to partner with and pay all the debt.
Having this much debt is unsettling, but the economic impact of the hospital closing would be devasting. Our valuations would plummet, people/businesses would leave, and taxes would go up. WE NEED A HOSPITAL!
After talking to entities around the state, Stormont Vail was the best fit for Geary County. One entity wanted to close all inpatient services, including labor and delivery. Our community deserves better. If we were to partner with a for profit hospital, that would cause the county to pay taxes on the bonds, adding additional debt.
Our finance officer was able to create a strategic plan to tackle this debt by reallocating monies already being levied.
New Debt
$20M for building repairs.
$4.5-5M for accounts payable remaining at end of 2022.
$6M for revenue shortfall from July to December 2022.
Existing Debt
$27.5M G.O. Bond.
$3.7M Hospital Revenue Bond debt.
$1.02M No-Fund Warrants.
The County’s plan to keep the hospital doors open includes the following:
Long term debt spreads the burden between the taxpayers of today and of the future. Both benefits from the services and shares in the cost of keeping the hospital open and operating.
Keep mill levy close to or under the current 6 mills being levied.
Redirect current 4 mills levied for GO Bond to new debt while using ¼ cent dedicated sales tax and current debt service reserve to fund the GO Bond.
No-Fund Warrants will be paid off in 2024.
Schedule investment of $20M repair funds in T-bills over 4-year period in conjunction with repair timetable.
Sales tax vote to reinstate ¼ cent sales tax prior to sunset date in 2036 when GO Bond matures. Use towards the final hospital bond.
This plan does not increase taxes and ensures that Geary County will have quality healthcare close to home.