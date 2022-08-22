All of us know that Geary Community Hospital has been struggling for years. The current Board of Trustees and current County Commission inherited the issues, and we were determined to find a solution. We can no longer kick the can down the road. Geary County needs to get out of the hospital business.

There were three options we had when trying to decide how to move forward. Keep running the hospital with outdated records/billing systems, a million dollar a month shortfall and pay all the debt. Let the hospital close, 300 people lose their jobs and pay all the debt or find a strong organization to partner with and pay all the debt.

