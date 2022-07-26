I have lived in Junction City, Kansas for 12 years now. Since day one there has been a “late fee” associated with my water bill, and on less than a dozen occasions I have had to pay the late fee.
I have often wondered what, exactly, is the late fee for? When a customer is late paying their water bill, have they actually caused a real and tangible financial burden for the water department? Has a financial injury to the water department been tangibly realized? Or is the “late fee” more like a punishment?
If it is nothing more than a punishment, does anyone ever stop to think that there are real-life unforeseen situations that sometimes cause a person to flounder on their ability to pay their water bill on time?
For example, as I write this, I am thinking about how the price of gasoline has recently skyrocketed, how the price of food has increased, how the hours where I work have been reduced, and how I recently had two renters move out of a rental, which all told, has cut my income nearly in half.
And then I think to myself, “We live together as a community.” What type of people would punish others in their own community for falling prey to life’s circumstances that are beyond their control? When a person is “down on the ground” they don’t need to have others “pounding on them” even more with the punishment of a “late fee.” Instead, as a community, we should be standing together to help others in support, if nothing other than not to clobber them with a “late fee” while they try desperately to stand up on their own two feet again.
The water bill “late fee” has always been contentious for me, especially since the “late fee” comes by another name, often together in the same descriptive term, “penalty.”
“Your work hours have been reduced?” — Pay a late fee penalty!
“You lost two renters?” — Pay a late fee penalty!
“Gasoline prices skyrocketed?” — Pay a late fee penalty!
“Food prices have increased?” — Pay a late fee penalty!
The water bill late fee “penalty” is often an added financial burden toward members of our [united] community who, at the time, are the least among us who can take on the added financial burden of a late fee penalty during unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances through no fault of their own.
I pay property tax on the property where my home stands. Yet, I am aware that the community where I reside offers businesses a 10 year exemption from paying taxes.The same type of business where my hours have been reduced. Businesses get a tax exemption, and I get to pay a late fee penalty. I don’t know how to reconcile this in my mind, and I’m going to venture a guess that most of my fellow community members can’t reconcile it either.
I guess what I’m trying to say is, as a human species that has the inherent ability to choose compassion toward others, it is inherently, fundamentally wrong to experience the negative and destructive impact from our own community-funded municipality inflicting a punishment upon our citizens when we’re already down on the ground struggling, particularly in my case, when it is through no fault of my own, as I am trying to get back up on my own two feet.
It doesn’t make any sense why a community municipality would instigate the practice of exacerbating financial hardship on our own community, as a whole, rather than working with our own citizens to better the health of our own community, as a whole. Offering an extension on a late water bill is a good step toward building and maintaining a healthier community. Adding a financial punishment for losing partial employment income hours, for the higher gasoline prices, for increased food prices, and for the unfortunate loss of two renters, doesn’t benefit any of us, as a community of people, at all.
In my opinion, the late fee penalty should be abandoned altogether and, instead, a time-line water shut off date should be implemented. If a member of our community can not pay their late water bill by a specific date, then simply turn the water supply off. A monetary charge, then, should be applied to the consumer to turn the water back on. That would be a realized cost to our local municipality of having to turn the water off, and having to turn the water back on.
— First do no harm.
Is that such an unreasonable expectation, especially from our own citizen-funded municipality?
As a community of people, we should be united in improving the health and stability of all of our citizens, especially during unforeseen circumstances when they are less well off [poorer] through no fault of their own.