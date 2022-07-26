I have lived in Junction City, Kansas for 12 years now. Since day one there has been a “late fee” associated with my water bill, and on less than a dozen occasions I have had to pay the late fee.

I have often wondered what, exactly, is the late fee for? When a customer is late paying their water bill, have they actually caused a real and tangible financial burden for the water department? Has a financial injury to the water department been tangibly realized? Or is the “late fee” more like a punishment?

