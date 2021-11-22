We are on our second year with Kansas Connections Academy. Initially we went to online schooling because of COVID. I was pleasantly surprised by the organization and quality of the education.
My granddaughter has live lessons with her teacher every day. Her education plan meets her needs. Thanks to KCA, we learned so much about how her brain processes information.
In a regular classroom, my granddaughter would have been lost in the mix of students. She is successful and learning so much more than I ever imagined. If she has an interest in a topic, we have time to explore her interests. KCA is amazing because they tie all lessons together. In science, she is studying animal groups so in art she is making clay animals. In social studies, she is learning about maps and her language arts book has a story about maps.
The school offers extra learning programs to support the needs of the student. The virtual field trips are amazing. My granddaughter is still talking about the trip to the Space Station. KCA is a learning community and family. Everyone is there to help your student be successful. I am thankful that we found KCA to help my granddaughter.
I am thankful for the safe and nurturing learning environment KCA provides for my granddaughter. I have no words to express how thankful we are for the opportunity to attend KCA and all they have done to help my granddaughter become a successful learner.
