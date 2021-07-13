I have been watching the news a lot lately and I have noticed that the people who are in charge in the several layers of government always say they have the best interest of the people at heart. They say that they make each decision with the interest of the public upper most in their minds. This often makes little sense to us, who have to live with their laws and polices.
In fact most of the information if not all the information that they have to make their decision with comes from the “Expert” or “Lobbyist.” People who often have some special interest at heart that they are trying to sell.
This all leads to lots of laws and policies that make little or no sense.
I am reminded of my induction physical for the United States Army back in 1964. During that physical it was discovered that my “Trigger Finger” had a large scar on it. That is my “Index Finger” on my right hand. Because of this scar I was pulled out of line to be examined by experts.
I was lead to believed that there was an army regulation that would not allow a person to enter the army or stay in the army if their “Trigger Finger” was not in good working order. Any way when I found this out I told them that I was left handed and I pulled triggers with my left hand’s “Index Finger.” This made no difference to them. They were only interested in my “Index Finger” on my right hand. Then because they could not find a problem with my “Index Finger” on my right hand I was put back in line and ended up in the army. They never did look at my left hand. There were very fine bureaucrats even back then.
Back then there were many times less laws and policies than there are today. I can not imagine just how many examples there are today of this type of unsatisfactory results within the mountains of laws and regulations. Laws and policies that are produced daily within the united States by the more than 50,000 school boards, the over 19,000 city governments, the 3,143 county governments, the 50 state governments, the United States government and now even the United Nations. But I do know that there are so many of these examples that there is now only selective enforcement of all of the laws and policies.
In fact it seems that the only reason a new law or policy is brought into existence today is to be able to say I or we did something about the problem. A new law rather than actually trying to solve the problem. Then after it is created the law or policy is only required to be followed by those who are out of favor of those who are charged with enforcing the policy or law.
What a very bad use of government and power.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
