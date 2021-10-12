I have been to many 475 School Board meetings as well as many Junction City, City Commission meetings over the years. There are some unwritten rules that have come through time after time in the very clearest of ways.
That is, there is seldom anyone at any of these meetings that does not have a very real “Right-Now” interest in what is being discussed and only a very few people at that. I have been to many of the 475 school board meetings where I and one or two reporters were the only non 475 School District employees present.
There are any number of reasons for this very low attendance. Reasons such as people believing they don’t have time and people believing they can’t make a difference. In any case reasons that each person can live with and not feel guilty about.
It follows that the elected officials know that very few people contact them or in anyway express a desire on what should be done. It is than very easy for the elected official to reason and vote in such a way that can be easily defended while advancing the official’s own agenda. An agenda often not in the best interest of society in general.
One of the unexpected consequences of this is. If we do not take actions to protect our own well being we will surely fall pray to the will and beliefs of others. We will wake up one day and something we liked or needed, can no longer be found. Can no longer be found because someone else did speak up and has helped to create a law that says we cannot do what we want to do. This happens every day from the new stop sign at the corner not being put up, to more taxes being collected, to proving you had a COVID vaccination, to how many animals and what kind we can have, to what we can teach our children, to laws being passed without being read, to just about any and everything.
Our apathy is leading us further and further away from true freedom. It has already lead us to the point where about the only thing that is not governed in some way by some man made law is what time we wakeup.
We need to take more interest in what our elected officials and the rest of our government are doing and we need to make our wishes known. That is make our wishes known while the new policies and laws are being made. This is in contrast to complaining after the policy or law is completed and is being enforced.
These are some of the reasons we should VOTE in the upcoming election. Our vote is one of the few ways we have to give voice to how we want our city and school to run.
Gerald L. Gerloff
Junction City
