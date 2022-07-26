As a white woman married to a black man with biracial children, I have wondered what I can do to help end racial injustice in this nation. During COVID, a friend of mine introduced me to a book she was reading with some of her church parishioners. I decided to read it and see if it was a good book for our congregation.

The book was written by Daniel Hill, a pastor, who was trying to integrate his church and succeed in his multicultural calling. He met with pastors from some of the black churches and realized he needed to learn about his white culture before moving forward fighting for racial reconciliation and justice.

