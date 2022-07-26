As a white woman married to a black man with biracial children, I have wondered what I can do to help end racial injustice in this nation. During COVID, a friend of mine introduced me to a book she was reading with some of her church parishioners. I decided to read it and see if it was a good book for our congregation.
The book was written by Daniel Hill, a pastor, who was trying to integrate his church and succeed in his multicultural calling. He met with pastors from some of the black churches and realized he needed to learn about his white culture before moving forward fighting for racial reconciliation and justice.
I related to him as I was one who wanted to jump right in and visit black churches and invite black friends to my church where I was raised. I didn’t really know how to accomplish this, so when I read Mr. Hill’s book, it gave me an idea to hold a community discussion on the book.
Through my journey, I am learning about my church’s history and how white culture has had an adverse effect on society. I have a better understanding of the history as it truly happened.
The key to all of my readings and conversations with my husband, has made me realize the importance of listening to people’s stories of their past. People are so busy, that we don’t take time to come together and appreciate and celebrate one another. My hope is to continue these conversations in Junction City so we have a purpose for supporting all.
On August 3rd, I will host another discussion with the book and focus on Lamentations. You don’t need to read the book in order to attend our conversation. We just want to enjoy each other’s stories and broaden our circle of friends. It will be from 6:00 to 8:00 in the evening at the Guild Hall which is located next to Church of the Covenant, 4th and Adams. A light supper will be served. Please contact me if interested, so I can prepare enough food for the evening.
We are a diverse community and we need to celebrate everyone!