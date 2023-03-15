At the last USD 475 School Board meeting I again heard from the 475 school administration about how good the USD 475 school system is.  Because of this I started wondering just how far the very large amount of money that has been spent on new school buildings and computers and such has brought our graduation rate up.

So I looked up and found that the current United States “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” is 86.0 percent and that the current State of Kansas “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” is 87.0 percent.  It was harder to find the current 475 School District “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” but in the end with the help of the 475 School District I found it to be 84.7 Percent.

