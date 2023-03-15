At the last USD 475 School Board meeting I again heard from the 475 school administration about how good the USD 475 school system is. Because of this I started wondering just how far the very large amount of money that has been spent on new school buildings and computers and such has brought our graduation rate up.
So I looked up and found that the current United States “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” is 86.0 percent and that the current State of Kansas “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” is 87.0 percent. It was harder to find the current 475 School District “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” but in the end with the help of the 475 School District I found it to be 84.7 Percent.
It was then I remembered what I had found out in 2018.
At that time I had heard that Iowa’s then current overall “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” was 91.3 percent, the highest graduation rate among the 50 states. I also found out that the comparable rate for the State of Kansas at that time was 86.1 percent. Then I also found that the comparable rate for Junction City at that time was 72.5 percent. It should also be noted that at that time the United States “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” was 85 percent.
Then after some digging I found that the “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” is defined as “the percent of students who graduate with a regular high school diploma four years after starting high school. That is the number who graduated divided by the number of students who entered high school four years earlier adjusted for transfers in and out of the class, as well as for dropouts” over the 4 years of high school.
With these numbers in mind I found good news for our school district. That is there are currently around 12 more students graduating from high school now for every one hundred students starting their Freshman year in our school district than there were several years ago. But even with this in mind the average school district in Kansas graduates 2 more students per one hundred students than graduates here in the USD 475 School District.
Even though we as a district have improved much in the last few years, I do not believe that all the money spent on new school buildings and student computers have made as much of a difference as we were told they would.
I say this even though it is often said that our high school building is beautiful and is a world class building. Even with this, all that spending still only produces a lower percent of “4 Year Cohort Graduation Rate” graduates than the average high school in the United States or even in Kansas. That is we have fewer graduates than many of those other school districts with their really old buildings and few computers.