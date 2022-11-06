For the last few 475 School Board meetings the subject of a new consolidated Early Childhood Center has been proposed and agreed to, also planning of the Center has started in earnest.

I strongly agree that some 3 and 4 year old children have a need for special learning and attention. But I believe the most important part of any child’s learning and up bringing are parents that put their children first even above the parents own happiness and comfort. Parents that supply the emotional support and affirmation of the small child’s actions, senses and feelings in testing and learning new things.