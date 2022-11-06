For the last few 475 School Board meetings the subject of a new consolidated Early Childhood Center has been proposed and agreed to, also planning of the Center has started in earnest.
I strongly agree that some 3 and 4 year old children have a need for special learning and attention. But I believe the most important part of any child’s learning and up bringing are parents that put their children first even above the parents own happiness and comfort. Parents that supply the emotional support and affirmation of the small child’s actions, senses and feelings in testing and learning new things.
With this in mind I have a hard time wrapping my mind around the need for a new 25 million plus dollar building to house most of the Early Childhood classrooms in one central place far from the reach of most of the parents. When I say this I do not put near as much emphasis on physical distance (city blocks and miles) as I do on emotional distance.
The 475 School Administration always says that consolidation will save much money in the cost of administration. The same is implied for the Early Childhood program. Also, it is implied that consolidation will make it easier to control the Early Childhood program. This may be true if you do not count the initial cost of the new building as well as the associated cost of things like the upkeep of an extra building. That is, it should be remembered that a new building is only new for a very short period of time before floors, doors, windows, paint and such need touchup or replacement.
But what concerns me most is the fact that there is already a great loss of parental control over all parts of what happens in the classroom when it comes to academics and deportment. I say this because when my/our daughter was in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades in the 475 school system I on many occasions went to her school, stopped at the office and said I was going down to see what was happening in the classroom. In fact, I did it so often that the students were no longer bothered by me after the first few times. No one objected to me doing this some 25 plus years ago. I knew my/our little girl was very proud of the fact that her daddy came to school to see her.
I doubt if a child’s parents can even get into a school building any more because of security measures. There will be even less of a chance to get into the classroom if there are 400 plus 3 and 4 year olds in one building. I say this because it will be almost impossible for the administrative staff in the central office at the new Early Childhood building to positively identify any one set of parents.