Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 4:02 am
What ever happened to the pride in doing a good days work for a fair days pay? Or, what has happened to being proud of doing a good hard days work.
People are not as eager to work now as they where in the days before Covid.
As an example a few days ago I went to a place were I have done business many times a year for more than twenty five years.
In recent times they have placed safety glass in front of the customer service desks to protect the employees.
In years past there were always several happy faces sitting at the desks that helped you just about as soon as you came through the door. But in recent months I go up to the Security Windows to pay and no one is at the window. But there are three or so people working at desks in a row facing the Security Windows. There then seems to be a game going on where the people at those desks are in a contest to see how long it can be before one of them looks up to see if there is a customer at the Security Windows.
Then when one of them finally comes to the Security Window they talk to you over an intercom that is of little help. That is because you can hear them less easily than the person sitting at a desk saying may I help you while answering the phone.
This is just one example of poor customer service which is now found in any number of places with the number growing very fast.
Add to this endless “If A, push 1” and “If B, push 2” and long hold times when calling some where. And then do not forget paid holidays, sick leave and vacations and it is hard to find some one to help you with your needs as a customer.
Than to, do not forget all the “Help Wanted” signs.
This all adds up to the fact that more people do not want to work but they do want all the perks of working.
This is not very surprising when our children and their parents often hear from our educational system of the need for our children to to be “College Ready.”
Those college ready statements imply that the only way to make it in our society is to have a college degree. That is without college you are an automatic failure.
When in fact many if not most of the crafts (carpenter, plumber, electricians and other skills) can and often do make more than the person with a college degree and their tens of thousands of dollars of college debt.
This fact needs to be addressed by our families, our education leaders and business leaders. That is the fact that “not college” ready does not mean failure but only a different path to a successful gratifying rewarding life.
