I was watching a television program the other day. That is a quiz show where the question “What is the difference between a ‘chicken’ and a ‘hen’?” came up. Of course no one noticed that this is a bad question because all hens are female chickens but only half of all chickens are hens, the other half are roosters.
No one on the show knew this including the writers of the show. I could tell by the answers given. Answers such as “chickens ‘crow’ but hens do not” were said to be correct answers.
Then on the evening news they were talking about a rare bird being “born” instead of being “hatched. ”There is a big difference between being hatched and being born and if you were to see the two happening you would totally agree with me.
I know that many, many people in the United States care little about anything at all unless it directly affects them. I say this because even back when I was in school the statement “Why do I have to learn this, I will never use it?” was common.
I know there is not enough time to teach everything in our schools or at home, but it seems to me our priorities are a little mixed up. Maybe being hatched or being born and the definition of chicken, rooster and hen are not that important to learn but we are leaving many important things out of our children’s education.
I say this because I remember the night some 20 plus years ago that my daughter’s homework was to identify several effects of several different street drugs. But I can not remember any homework on such things as “how to make friends?” or “how to encourage others.”
Shouldn’t all children be taught how to work together? Shouldn’t they be taught such things as “What you do today can’t be undone tomorrow no matter how you feel about it tomorrow.” Also things like “a friend who wants you to do something you know is wrong is not your friend.” Along with things like “how to read a ruler” and “how to count change.” Along with how interest works for you and/or against you.
These rules plus many other things are now so down-played that we do not even dare teach most of them in our schools. That is because they have been replaced with such things as “participation trophies,” and “You deserve the very best or latest model without having to earn it.”
It is being said now that being able to use a computer or cell phone is very basic to our ability to function as adults. So we teach our children how to look something up but not how to check if that information is valid or not.
So they believe the information that comes up without question.
When I look around most young people believe that their friends give them the best information.