I was thinking about the fact that the 475 School Board met on Thursday the 18th of August 2022 and what a change has come over the 475 School Board in the last few years.
A few years age you could count on the fact that the 475 School Board meet on the 1st Monday night of the month and if a second meeting was needed it would happen on a Monday night most often the third Monday. Then the 475 School Board decided that the first Monday’s meeting would be for business only. Then if a second meeting was needed it would include recognitions of student and faculty achievements as well as special types of presentations by student and faculty of a nonbusiness nature as well as any leftover business from the first monthly meeting.
But this has all changed during the last few years. Years that I have not gone to 475 school board meetings because of covid. I have tried and tried to find the meetings live on the internet but have had little success. In fact, I have given up trying to see the meetings live but rather I have my computer find the recordings of the meetings. In all but one case within two weeks after the meeting my computer was able to find the recording of each meeting.
Then to it was only through the kindness of the administration and the fact that they let me know of all the changes in times and places of the meetings that I was aware of many of the meetings.
I do not know why so many of the meetings are moved to Tuesday nights, the night of the week that all Junction City Commission meetings have been held on for years. That is except for a few extra Junction City Commission Meetings a year that are needed to form and approve the Junction City Yearly Budget.
I know that the 475 School Board meets whenever it is necessary and convenient for the Board Members. Furthermore, there are no legal requirements on when and where the school board meets. That is except that the meetings are to be open to the public. That is open to the public except for the sensitive discussions of things like discipline hearings and land negotiations. These sensitive discussions are to be held in “Executive Sessions” where no action is taken.
Also because of the very short notice that a special meeting is being held it is very hard for the public to know about the meeting. Even the agenda of the meetings are often not published until the end of the last workday before the meeting.
I also know that the 475 School Board is following the law but when the board meetings are moved around so much it does leave the impression that something is being hidden.
Somewhere in this there must be some poor planning that should be looked at.