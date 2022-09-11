I was thinking about the fact that the 475 School Board met on Thursday the 18th of August 2022 and what a change has come over the 475 School Board in the last few years.

A few years age you could count on the fact that the 475 School Board meet on the 1st Monday night of the month and if a second meeting was needed it would happen on a Monday night most often the third Monday. Then the 475 School Board decided that the first Monday’s meeting would be for business only. Then if a second meeting was needed it would include recognitions of student and faculty achievements as well as special types of presentations by student and faculty of a nonbusiness nature as well as any leftover business from the first monthly meeting.