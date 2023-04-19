Editor:

Every April, we raise awareness about child abuse prevention. However, this work is ongoing and constant. We must be diligent in supporting families no matter the circumstances and recognize that parents and children need encouragement and someone to believe in them. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) include abuse and neglect as well as other household circumstances that affect children adversely. ACEs can cause long-term trauma, but providing stable, supportive relationships provides lifelong benefits for learning, behavior and health.

Tags

