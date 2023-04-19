Every April, we raise awareness about child abuse prevention. However, this work is ongoing and constant. We must be diligent in supporting families no matter the circumstances and recognize that parents and children need encouragement and someone to believe in them. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) include abuse and neglect as well as other household circumstances that affect children adversely. ACEs can cause long-term trauma, but providing stable, supportive relationships provides lifelong benefits for learning, behavior and health.
We all have a responsibility to ensure children have positive experiences, and help families have the resources they need, when they need them. Kansas Children’s Service League is celebrating 30 years as the Kansas chapter for Prevent Child Abuse America. We’re proud to provide ongoing opportunities for dialogue with state and community leaders about improving the lives of families. Working in partnership can relieve some of the overload experienced by parents and caregivers. Some actions you can take to support families are offering to babysit, mentoring a new parent and advocating for policies like family-friendly workplaces. Let’s take action this April and all year. Together, we can break the cycle of ACEs and work to create stronger families and communities. .
-- Gail Cozadd, CEO of the Kansas Children’s Service League