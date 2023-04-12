Editor:
On a nice afternoon a week or two ago I was sitting in the Fifth Street Park, like I often do.
It suddenly dawned on me that there were a lot of cars in the parking lot. I counted and there were 26 cars. It pleased me that there were so many parents that had brought their children to the park to play in and on the playground equipment in that park. I was pleased that there were that many families having a good time with their children in the fresh air and sunshine and not sitting at home or somewhere looking only at their blue screen phones and TV’s.
But with around 7,000 students in the 475 School District there should not have been a place to park for blocks around the park.
Then I started my walk around the park, following the advice of a doctor who said I had to “practice” my walking if I wanted to continue to do the things I like to do.
It was during the walk that I saw a father and daughter (12 - 14 years old) playing catch. The father was explaining and teaching the daughter how to follow a ball in the air when the sun was in her eyes.
I then got to thinking about family gatherings at the kitchen table for meal time of by “gone” years. That is in the days when most families gathered in the morning and in the evening for meals. Why not at noon (dad was at work and the children were at school).
Then in 1954 along came the “TV Dinner” and so started the break-up of the family table.
Because of that break-up we need a lot more of this playing between parents and children. It is the very best way next to the “family table” for adults to pass along all forms of information and guidance to their children. Things that our children will need to grow up with and be successful adults that enjoy the world around them.
While playing together both the children and parents are open to exchanging thoughts and ideas. It is during these interludes of pleasure that we feel most comfortable. In fact, most of us look for these interludes from the rush of our life if we have something serious to discuss with someone.
If done correctly a lifetime full of experiences and knowledge can be passed from the parents to their children during these play times. Passed in such a way that the children will welcome the knowledge and will store it away in their experiences in a favorable light. That is in contrast to discarding so much of the knowledge and information that is supposedly passed while in a hurry or when angry or when frustrated.
Even though playing together is not as good as the “family table,” it is far better than e-mail notes or nothing at all.
Gerald L. Gerloff, Junction City