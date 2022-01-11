Thank goodness that the water is back on here in Junction City. I believe that a great big thank you goes to those who worked very hard to restore the water service to Junction City. I do not know who they all were, but I know there were many, because the few times I drove by the water plant there were 15 to 20 vehicles there.
It has been many years since I last had to live with water rationing, and that was on the Island of Okinawa. While I was stationed in Okinawa, there were two different occasions that the pool of fresh water got so low that we only had running water from midnight to 6 a.m. every other night. Each time we prayed that a typhoon would go over and fill the only freshwater lake on the island. We lived through it.
But here in the middle of the United States, we should not have to worry about water. Of course, that is if the people who are responsible for running the public water system are doing their jobs. But somewhere within all those people who worked to restore water service to Junction City, there is a stinker. That is the person who should have checked the plant out more carefully after the electric power was restored.
It seems to me that 600,000 gallons of water in the basement means that someone was derelict in their duties. It takes more than an hour or two to pump that much water or have it run through a hole in the wall. It further seems to me that there is some sort of a Standing Operation Plan that says something about very close monitoring the water processing plant when it losses power and the power is restored. In addition, there should have been some sort of an alarm that sounds when it detects so deep of water in the building. I guess no one checked this alarm or forgot to get it fixed or it was never installed.
What is really bad about all of this is the fact that we as the public will never know what really happened. That is because when and if the city officials find out who is responsible, they will not be able to tell us (the ones who had to go without). That is because it is confidential information of a personal nature to the one who did the wrong. We would not want to embarrass that person or persons.
I guess the best we can look forward to is the old standard excuses.
Even with all of this, the thank you to those who worked so hard to restore water service is heartfelt. It is very good to have water service again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.