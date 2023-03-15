After enduring months of freezing temperatures, we are finally marching into better weather. The below freezing temperatures, frigid wind, snow and ice, are starting to melt away and we are starting to see small signs that spring is on its way. We even had a little of warmer weather if only for a moment and I am sure we all took full advantage of the weather. I am looking forward to spring, not only because of better weather, but Springtime is a great time to time to finally get to some of those big home projects that you have been wanting to tackle done.
The idea of taking on a new project can be a little overwhelming especially if the project is somehow tied to a party or other major event you have planned this spring. For example, this year my family is preparing to celebrate my daughter’s high school graduation. The graduation celebration will bring lots of family and friends to our humble home for a possible extended period so making sure the house is in order with some needed upgrades is definitely on the spring time to do list. Now, I am by no means a Chip or Joanna Gaines when it comes to home makeovers, but there are some small projects that can be done and when completed, it will make all the difference. The best thing about these small fixes can be done without breaking the bank or causing a lot stress, and spring cleaning is one of them.
Spring cleaning is a common project that many of us take on around this time of year. There are many benefits to spring cleaning that many of us do not think about outside of just the joy we feel after we have accomplished something, but there are some health benefits to completing this ritual also. Spring cleaning helps you get more organized, it is good for your mental health, it improves your mood, and it creates an opportunity to give back to your community. Donating household items or clothing that you no longer need or have out grown can be donated to a local shelter or goodwill. This will allow the items to continue to get some use and it always feels good to give back to your community. Spring-cleaning can also be about getting your work space organized, revamping your daily routine, or doing any new activities that will help you enjoy life to the fullest. This can include reorganizing you desk at work to create a more space that will allow you to work more productive during your work day, or creating a stress-free space at home where you can take time to meditate, read, or just take time to breathe. If the cleaning is your main focus for this spring here are a couple of tips to help you get started.
When you are ready to start your big cleaning project it helpful to have a cleaning plan to help you stay on task. If you are cleaning larger areas in your home or garage, doing a cleaning supply inventory before you start. This will give you a chance to see what you have so you can avoid needing to spend additional money on supplies. An inventory can help you get rid of anything that is old or no longer useful to avoid any hazards that could occur by using an old product. Make sure to read labels, do not mix chemicals together, and make sure the area you are cleaning is well ventilated.
Over the last few years, there has been a strong interest in using cleaning products that are eco-friendly, cost effective, and will still provide satisfactory results This may be a time to invest in using some of those products to help with your cleaning project. Spring cleaning is also about getting more organized and finding ways to declutter your home and things like plastic totes can help with storage, while labeling items can ensure things will go in their proper place and keep it all organized. Reading books and articles about different ways to stay organized can also provide some guidance on what you want the outcome to be.
If you are ready to jump in and need a little help on getting started, you don’t have to travel far. Take a trip to your local library and she what all they have to off. The library is a great place to help you get started with your spring cleaning goals for this year. There are several resources that can help you get started as well as give you some ideas about how to make a plan that will ensure success and possibly help you stay develop skills that can keep you clutter free for longer. There are several print materials as well as websites to visit that can give you tips about cleaning to improve health, arranging a room to sustain a certain type of energy, or simple ways to keep your home clean for those that have a very busy lifestyle. Whatever project you take on this spring the important thing is to find ways to make it your own, and remember don’t get too overwhelmed with the take at hand remember Rome was not built in a day.
Happy Spring!!
Spring Cleaning Tips
Create a spring-cleaning plan
Create a cleaning supply inventory and checklist
Break bigger cleaning projects into smaller tasks
Read books about organization and maximizing space