            After enduring months of freezing temperatures, we are finally marching into better weather.  The below freezing temperatures, frigid wind, snow and ice, are starting to melt away and we are starting to see small signs that spring is on its way. We even had a little of warmer weather if only for a moment and I am sure we all took full advantage of the weather.  I am looking forward to spring, not only because of better weather, but Springtime is a great time to time to finally get to some of those big home projects that you have been wanting to tackle done. 

 The idea of taking on a new project can be a little overwhelming especially if the project is somehow tied to a party or other major event you have planned this spring. For example, this year my family is preparing to celebrate my daughter’s high school graduation. The graduation celebration will bring lots of family and friends to our humble home for a possible extended period so making sure the house is in order with some needed upgrades is definitely on the spring time to do list.  Now, I am by no means a Chip or Joanna Gaines when it comes to home makeovers, but there are some small projects that can be done and when completed, it will make all the difference. The best thing about these small fixes can be done without breaking the bank or causing a lot stress, and spring cleaning is one of them.  

