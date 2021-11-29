Kansas is home to communities of all shapes and sizes. Large and small, urban and rural – each is home to different attractions, traditions and people.
But they have one thing in common. Kansans from Johnson City to Johnson County pay more for their groceries than people in almost every other state.
We are one of only seven states to fully tax groceries, and we have the second-highest food sales tax rate in the nation at 6.5%. The grocery tax hurts our families and our businesses.
During my campaign, I promised the people of Kansas that I would do something about it. Over the past three years, my administration has worked to balance our state’s budget and get our finances back on track.
Thanks to that fiscal responsibility – and a booming economy – we now have the resources to deliver food sales tax relief for those who need it most.
Last week, I announced my plan to “Axe the Tax,” and eliminate the state sales tax on the food you buy at the grocery store and at the farmer’s market – an initiative that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have supported for years.
Under my plan, a Kansas family of 4 would save an average of $500 or more every year. That’s a few extra tanks of gas to get to more of your kids’ ball games. That’s more from Santa Clause every December. That’s real, meaningful savings.
Please know that I will do everything in my power to deliver this tax cut to you and your families. We’re going to put money back in your pockets. We’re going to increase access to and affordability of healthy, nutritious foods.
We’re going to make life better for every family, in every Kansas community – and make our state the best in the nation to live, work and raise a family.
