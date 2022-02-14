I am saddened to have to write with such a heavy heart. But your vote on redistricting cuts to the quick of how I understand what it means to be ethical and moral, what it means to watch over your fellow person, what it means to be courageous, what it means to be seeking God’s justice. Your vote causes me to share my disappointment with you.
The privilege you hold as a state Senator comes with great responsibility. You have a responsibility to all the people of Kansas, including the minority of Democrats, Hispanics, African Americans and every other group that falls under your care who are fewer in number than your White base. You failed miserably with your vote on redistricting. You could have made a courageous statement to all people. But instead, you took the easy way out to appease one political party.
You took the easy way out, even though your status will never be affected by what happens in Wyandotte County. Your vote will hurt the voters of Wyandotte County the most, but the African Americans, Hispanics, Democrats in your area will know about your vote. They will know you voted against them as well. With your vote, you just showed you have a fear of those who don’t look like you or think like you. You may indeed not be a racist, but your actions show a fear of the minority, whether of race or political affiliation. You may not think of yourself as racist, but you colluded with clearly racist intentions to disenfranchise citizens of equal worth and value to you. Instead of inviting them into the political process, your vote told them their voice and vote don’t count.
I really don’t know who you are, but you do not represent all the people of your area. I grant you that may be difficult in some cases, but in this case, it was a no-brainer.
