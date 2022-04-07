The 475 School Board has an area set aside for the command center of the vast security system of the school district.
I say vast even though little is ever said about the system at school board meetings. I suppose they would say that this is to help keep the system secure. But I know it is a modern system that consists of hundreds of cameras, many securely locked doors, on duty security guards and an area set aside for the management of all these security items in the new high school. Add to this the new $65,000 to $70,000 Security Specialist Supervisor position and this is a very extensive system.
These things are not only at the high school building but some of these have been in use at all the schools for several years.
This security system makes it impossible to walk into any of the 18 school buildings and say you are going to your child’s classroom to see what is going on (something I did many times about 25 years ago).
As an example of this, about four years ago I was told by a teacher I should drop by her school and pick something up that I wanted. When I got to the school, the door was locked, and after ringing the bell several times, I had to explain in depth over the intercom what I wanted. I got let into the building but no one at the desk, where I had to stop, knew what I was talking about. Of course, I had to explain, in depth, what I wanted to each of the several people at that desk. In the end, I had to leave, because no one could help me. I never did get what I had been promised.
As I now think of it, I never had that much trouble getting in to see a soldier I supervised who was a prisoner in the Army Stockade (prison) in Korea.
With this vast security net, how is a parent supposed to supervise how their children are acting in school. Let alone, supervise what type of material the children are exposed to and required to learn by the school.
Granted the school personnel have the majority of these responsibilities because they have our children all day long, but in the end, parents have the ultimate responsibility for their children.
It seems to me that the school system of today wants to take over all the responsibility for raising our children until things go wrong and then they point at the parents for not doing their job.
It is a real shame that we Americans are giving up one of our most important jobs, the raising and teaching of our children to virtual strangers behind locked doors. Then if we try and go through those doors or object to any part of what happens behind those doors, we are treated like criminals.