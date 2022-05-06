I recently read an article on the internet that has medical school students and residents bemoaning the fact they are having a difficult time finding a medical school that will teach them abortion procedures.
Here are some of the comments by these medical school students and residents:
A student from Oklahoma said, “It’s quite terrifying what’s going on.” Oklahoma just passed it’s 6-week abortion ban. It’s disturbing to me that he finds not learning to kill a baby terrifying! Would I want this young man as my physician?
This same student lamented that shadowing a doctor to learn a colonoscopy is easy, but he cannot find a doctor to shadow for abortion. Does he not realize that one procedure saves a life, and the other procedure takes a life?
Another student, who was on leave from medical school, said her goal is to perform abortions in “hostile” states where abortion providers are scarce. We must be vigilant in this area, where we know doctors from out of state come to perform abortions.
A doctor, 33 years old, said his fight to boost abortion training has been an uphill battle. And he says that in the long-term, he believes they will “get this right.” Meaning politicians and lawmakers will make abortion training part of the medical student’s curriculum. I say, not at my expense! You will not get my tax dollars for abortion training.
I guess I shouldn’t be, but I am shocked at the lack of common sense of some of our young people.
Meanwhile, in Nebraska, there is a 25-year representative who is very pro-life and not afraid to speak out about her stance. She has had death threats because she wants to save the lives of pre-born babies.
And here in Kansas, abortions have gone up 4.1% in 2021, 7,849 abortions compared to 7,546 in 2020. Why? Because Kansas is becoming an abortion destination, since neighboring states have passed laws protecting the lives of pre-born babies.
Governor Kelly is well-known for her pro-abortion stance. I can only hope and pray there will be enough “yes” votes to pass the Value Them Both amendment on Aug. 2, 2022.