A longer version of this column was previously published in Grass & Grain on March 22.
It’s planting season! If you are supporting our prairie ecosystem by planting native plants (which we can do on any scale, from window boxes to former crop fields), consider including some autumn-blooming native asters in your mix.
Flowering late in the season, certain species of aster will support migrating butterflies and other invertebrates long after other wildflowers have gone to seed.
This was my experience: We left part of our backyard un-mowed, and lo and behold, lovely white asters (Symphyotrichum pilosum), a native wildflower of the tallgrass prairie, simply volunteered. As the asters bloomed in October, they were covered with creatures – butterflies, bees, wasps, moths, beetles and bugs – all with their own stories to tell. Photos and videos, with identifiers, can be found in the “Aster World” entries at prairiecommunity.blogspot.com.
It became my great joy to sit by the asters where I could see and hear the hubbub – and also somehow feel it. As the great ecologist Aldo Leopold wrote, “Land is a fountain of energy flowing through a circuit of soils, plants and animals. What better expresses land than the plants that originally grew on it?” Non-native lawns and ornamentals may look beautiful, but they block this energy, while the native plants release it and invite us to feel the exhilaration of being part of it.
And isn’t it great when what it is personally delightful is also globally useful?
This link was revealed through a new but long overdue collaboration between the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Platform for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. The two bodies co-sponsored a workshop that led, in June 2021, to a joint report, highlighting two world-wide crises: biodiversity loss and climate change.
“Neither will be successfully resolved unless both are tackled together,” states a press release announcing the report.
To utilize the synergies between the two fields, the report recommends preserving and restoring ecosystems so that they become the huge carbon sinks they were meant to be, while supporting the array of creatures native to them. Among the ecosystems that can help solve the crises are our native grasslands, which in some cases are 150% better at carbon sequestration than are forests.
The report also promotes soil-building agriculture to increase carbon sequestration. A booming carbon-market is emerging.
Here in Kansas, a new program sponsored by General Mills and Kansas Department of Health and Environment pays farmers to sequester carbon and improve water quality.
Landowners can find it challenging to negotiate the daunting variety of new public and private programs. In response, the “Growing Climate Solutions Act of 2021” would authorize the Department of Agriculture to help farmers, ranchers and landowners take advantage of these burgeoning markets. In a rare act of bipartisanship, the Act passed the Senate last June, 92-8, and now awaits action in the House.
Kansas Senators Marshall and Moran were both co-sponsors of the bill. The bill is now in the Agriculture Committee of the House of Representatives, where Rep. Tracey Mann has yet to decide whether or not to co-sponsor.
Replacing some ecologically useless lawn with a few native plants might seem like a small thing to do. But the two intergovernmental agencies referenced above do not discount such tiny actions. Indeed, their report encourages everyone, from apartment-dwellers to large landowners, to plant native plants.
“Every local initiative matters,” states the report. “The benefits of many small, local biodiversity measures accumulate at the global level. Together, the seemingly small efforts can make a significant contribution.”
And let’s not discount joy. As the report states, even small groups of native plants “provide great benefits for local quality of life.”
And when we do plant native wildflowers, let’s not forget the asters.