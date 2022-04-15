I am most grateful for the way you welcomed me into your city and let me serve briefly as the kick-off director for Junction City Main Street. At every corner, I was greeted warmly and even when disagreements surfaced discussions were open and free of bitterness.
When I repeatedly, and quite accurately, told you I knew nothing about downtown development, you smiled and said, “we will figure it out.” While I may know a little bit more of what downtown development is, I have enjoyed working with a superior board of directors, many innovative business and military professionals and strengthening a partnership with city and county political and professional leadership.
From the Cinderella Ice Cream Social to the recent Community Forum on Diversity and Equality, I have witnessed a community that is confident, creative and resilient. As a team, the board and volunteers have had a good deal of successes attracting grant, foundation, government and private money into the region, which is an important ongoing role Main Street can play.
As with any “family,” there will be disagreements and arguments, but over 13 months, I have witnessed a focus on problem solving, not grudge keeping, and I hope Junction City never loses that important capacity to solve problems.
As much as the beautiful limestone buildings set Junction City apart from many Kansas towns, the city’s real uniqueness is the quality of ideas, attention to detail, and strategies for collaboration that position the region for true success. It was an honor and a pleasure to have been invited into your community for a short time, and I look forward to continuing to hear stories of the magical city at the headwaters of the Kaw (apologies to K-State/central state friends, just can’t write Kansas River).