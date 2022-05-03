The Junction City Union newspaper has won six Awards of Excellence through the Kansas Press Association for stories written in 2021!
When I came to Junction City to become the editor of The Junction City Union, I established may goals, not the least of which is to provide Junction City with the most quality reporting on its community.
Two out of six of the awards are for stories I wrote. I feel pretty good about that, considering I have only been writing for the paper since I arrived in October, and the awards apply to stories published in 2021.
In just under three months, I wrote two award-winning stories. That gives me confidence in my writing skills and my ability to provide quality stories that are both informative and interesting to the community I am now a part of.
The awards are for Division V Circulation 2201–3500 and are as follows:
Editor Holly Hendershot received second place in the feature story category for her article “Geary County Sheriff’s Office K9 receives accolades.” She received third place in the news story category for her article “White House and KDADS address national concern for mental health of service members.”
Former editor Lydia Kautz received first place in the feature story category for her article “Lost and Found.” She received second place in the education story category for her article “Principal issue brings up matter of why JCHS Principal was suspended to begin with” and second place in the agricultural story category for her story “Calving season.” She received third place in the general news category for her story “Gov. Kelly visits Junction City to speak about telehealth expansion efforts.”