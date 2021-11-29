On Aug. 2, 2022, we will be voting for a very important issue: The Value Them Both Amendment. This amendment will assure mothers and their unborn babies will have a safe place to live in Kansas.
You may wonder why this is even being debated. Well, did you know that in ancient Israel, conditions like blindness and paralysis were often seen as a curse from God? So, what is the difference between then and now when a mother can abort her baby because the little one may have Down Syndrome or another birth defect? None. Just as those in ancient time were considered outcasts after they were born, children in the womb we can see today by means of ultrasound are considered outcasts if there is a defect detected.
Some doctors will tell an expectant mother that her child has an abnormality and that she would be better off aborting the child. Somehow, he or she convinces the mother or both parents that the child is not worth living. Or that they could not afford all the medical expenses of raising the child and the child will take up too much of their time. Every child is worth saving and so is his or her mother.
Here in Junction City, there is a great place that cares for mothers before and after the child is born. JC Pregnancy Center is located at 823 N. Washington St. They are an amazing staff and are committed to providing caring and quality services. In Manhattan, Catholic Charities is located at 212 S. 4th St. They are passionate about what they do and are committed to help in any way they can.
Abortions are increasing in Kanas according to statistics from Kansans For Life. Abortions are up 9.1% for a total of 7,512 innocent babies killed in the womb, and 52% of these abortions were performed on non-Kansas residents. I am not a native Kansan, but I have lived here long enough to consider it my home. And because I and many others do not want Kansas to become known as the “Abortion Capital of The World,” we hope and pray you will become familiar with this Amendment and vote “YES” on Aug. 2, 2022.
Come to our presentation on this amendment on Dec. 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 126 W. 7th St, Junction City.
