This letter is in response to comments made during the January board meeting. You asked for our opinions on the mask mandate and possible effects on student learning.
In response to the findings of that survey, Dr. Butler is quoted as stating “here or what we’re saying from kind of our teachers’ opinion, there’s definitely data out there that is more scholastically inclined. I would kind of say it does affect students or no it doesn’t, and so it’s no longer anecdotal – how our teachers feel – but more powered information. If we can maybe seek some of that out, that would be kind of useful for us in the discussion.”
I have to first ask the question, what could be more scholastic than the professional opinion of educators trained in learning and childhood development? As someone who does not easily get offended, I am still shocked at the flippant attitude towards our teachers. Our teachers are highly skilled and trained to know what is best for our children. To ask our opinion and then so easily dismiss it shows your apathy and misunderstanding of our current climate in our schools. This was especially disappointing seeing that most of you campaigned on the promise to listen to and value teachers.
If the survey had a place for educators to comment, as it should have, you might have received the scholastic data you were hoping for. You might have heard from your educators that while students are resilient, the masks are greatly affecting our students and classrooms. The masks have diminished nonverbal communication vital for teachers to assume authoritative roles, communicate expectations and show warmth and compassion to students.
Nonverbal communication also plays an important role in the feedback and reinforcement process of learning. Facial expressions are crucial in human connection. To say that the masks are not greatly impacting the social and emotional health of our students is absurd. Data shows that when our faces are covered with masks, positive emotions decrease and negative emotions
increase. There is also the increased need for students to “mouth breathe,” which can affect facial development in young children. Then there is the extensive amount of data on the importance of students being able to see faces for mimicking during phonetic development.
As a board, your continued disrespect and ignorance of what your teachers know and do is inexcusable. You have bright, dedicated professionals who put their all into your students every day. Yet you continue to not value our knowledge and expertise. The award-winning schools that are bragged about on the district website are award-winning due to your teaching staff. Teachers leave where they do not feel valued or heard. That you sent the survey out during our Christmas break also shows that you do not respect our time greatly needed away from the job to recharge. If you are not careful, you will have the nation’s third largest high school and award-winning buildings with no one to staff them.
In the future, please provide comment sections in surveys you send us so that our voices can truly be heard and understood. Many of the surveys sent out seem to be worded in such a way that the results sway to the preference of one side. Remember that when you hear from administration, you are at times missing details that provide a full picture of what is going on in your schools.
Every panel, focus group and task force should have current teacher representation. I hope that the strained relationships between the board, administration, JCEA and teachers can be mended. It starts with respect for our profession and what we do for this district.
