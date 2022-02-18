I was watching an old Television show a few nights ago and it came to me that even 65 years ago the underdog was always the one that came out on top. That is the underdog that captured the viewer’s emotions.
This was in spite of the fact that the underdog may have done something that was also very wrong in the eyes of the law. I believe this was done to keep the audience feeling good about the heroes of the many different types of shows.
This has been carried forward through the years up to and through today. Carried forward to today in such a fashion that we, for the most part, expect others and the government to conform our feelings and opinions of what is right and wrong. Then, if the behavior or the truth of what is happening differs from our feelings and opinions, we expect others and our government to conform to us. That is as a minimum to tolerate and give lip service to the actions of those that are doing wrong in the eyes of the law and right in our eyes.
We see these feelings versus truths in such things as our new high school building. The predominate feeling was that the students would have more comfortable and encouraging surroundings and because of this they would learn more, better and faster, so the money to be spent was worth it. This even though the most important things for a student to learn is a good teacher and caring parents who take an active interest in the student’s learning.
This “feeling versus truth” thing has gone much further. In today’s schools, if a student vandalizes a bathroom or performs some other real bad behavior, the school takes actions to correct the behavior. Then the public is not told of the misbehavior or what actions were taken to correct the situation. It is my understanding that today it is even common that if a student is expelled from school, they serve their expulsion in another part of the school system and never have to miss a day of school.
These are only small examples of how far we have come from the days that behavior and truth were important controls in our lives.
I believe things have come this far because there really are three kinds of truth. There is firstly the truth as it “really is,” the earth is a sphere; two, the truth as “I see it,” the earth is flat; and three, the truth as “I call it,” I feel the earth is flat.
Americans as a group have drifted way too far to the “as I see it” end of the truth scale. This can only lead to more and more poor decisions that will lead us further and further from the freedoms that we love so very much.
What a future this foretells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.