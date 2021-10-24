For Kansas, great public schools are our greatest asset. Our schools attract people who value education and businesses that value an educated workforce. The critical link between our community and our schools is the local school board – and your involvement and your vote make the difference in what it takes to continue the high standards of educational excellence in Kansas.
As we look to the current school board races in the Nov. 2 election, there is a clear distinction among the candidates. It is critical to elect school board candidates who have qualifications, experience and who expressed desire to maintain educational excellence in our area’s schools, as well as preparing our students for the challenge of 21st-Century opportunities.
My wife and I were raised in Kansas (I grew up in Junction City) and lived in Southern California for seven years after college. When work brought us back to the Kansas City area, we chose to live in Johnson County solely because of the schools and education for our children. Thousands of other young families have made the same decision over the years. You can be sure that when a family considers moving to the Manhattan area, the first question is about the quality of schools.
Kansas is rated as an outstanding place to raise a family. Even after our children graduate, we remain because of the community that is built around the schools in our neighborhood.
Just as schools bring our communities together, school boards and local government must work together to build on the legacy of excellence. This calls for visionaries – not dividers – on our school boards and in our local governments. I see outside special-interest groups injecting their ideologies into local elections, and that is not what builds a community.
When I served in the Kansas Legislature from 2017 until January of this year, I voted for school-related legislation with students in mind. Additionally, I also recognized that our public schools – like infrastructure – play a critical role in how successful our communities and state is and will be.
In my current role in the Kansas Department of Commerce, I was immensely proud of the “Area Development’s Top 20 States for Doing Business” recognition Kansas recently received. It is the first time our state has earned this prestigious award – and it won’t be the last as long as we vote for leaders who value quality public education and dependable infrastructure; our prospects for growth are unlimited.
In the legislature, I observed that special interest-groups aspired to bring excellent and above average schools down in quality to the state average, rather than working to lift the performance of schools across the state. We can’t let that happen in the upcoming local elections where partisanship and special interests are active.
With all this in mind, please carefully examine the qualifications of each school board candidate, as well as other local offices up for election in the Manhattan/Junction City area. Vote for our kids, our community and the future of our state.
Jan Kessinger is a Projects Manager at the Kansas Department of Commerce and a former state legislator in the Kansas House of Representatives, District 20, covering areas of Overland Park and Leawood. Jan has been a resident of Johnson County for 37 years.
