I went to a recent USD 475 School Board meeting, and the subject of adopting a Social Emotional Learning curriculum to teach was brought up with a cost of $109,458. The school administration said that this would help fulfill one of the School Board’s objectives.
When the administration was asked what subjects were covered in the new curriculum, the board member was told that the subjects were grouped under the titles Social, Emotional and Learning and how to adjust and deal with these issues. The board member was told that this curriculum was selected by the staff from several to be the best for the needs of our school system.
This got me to thinking about the years our daughter was in school. Each year, I made a habit of looking at each textbook our daughter was taught from to see what she was learning.
I can tell you that if you look at the “Table of Contents” for 1st, 2nd or 3rd grade textbooks, that table may be two or three pages long. Then if you look at the “Table of Contents” of a high school or beyond textbook, that table may be 10-15 or more pages long. In both cases, each line in the “Table of Contents” lists a different subject that is studied.
With this in mind, I believe the board member as well as parents and the public were short changed. The administration gave the board member very broad subjects with no details. It is like saying that an electric bicycle is a vehicle. When in the broadest terms the word “Vehicle” can refer to anything from a semi, to a car, to a Ford and even an electric bicycle. What is more is that every person that hears the word “Vehicle” can and often has a different picture of what the word represents.
So too with the words Social, Emotional and Learning.
Many times, a broad term is used to cover up the fact that the real subject of the discussion is some undesirable term or subject – subjects that would be hard to explain or even cause bitterness and hard feelings and in unusual cases, even hatred.
The fact that the school administration could not or would not give a clearer picture of the subject matter of the different classroom hours of the curriculum sent red flags up all over for me – flags that said someone was trying to hide something from the public.
I hope I am wrong, but my experience tells me that those red flags most often point to things that should be looked at very carefully.
All in all, there should have been a much better definition of what the content of the Social, Emotional, Learning curriculum really is going to teach our children. There are many things that can be taught under these headings that the home and church are much better places for them to be taught than in a public school classroom.