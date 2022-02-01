Optimist International and affiliates, like the JC Breakfast Optimist Club, will celebrate Optimist Day on Feb. 3 this year.
In our world, where there is division, hate, fear and disrespect, Optimist Club members around the world have regularly scheduled Celebrations of Optimism. During the celebrations, members are encouraged to counter all the negativity that surrounds us and to especially be “friends of youth.”
Youth are constantly watching the actions and listening to the words of adults. They model what is seen and heard in person, on tv and on electronic devices. Adults need to be positive, optimistic, caring people who show youth that life and living in a world of peace with purpose is better than the alternative of being negative, pessimistic and hurtful.
Optimist Club members are reminded at every meeting during the recitation of the Optimist Creed “to be so strong that nothing can disturb our peace of mind; to talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person we meet; to make all our friends feel there is something in them; to look at the sunny side of everything and make our optimism come true; to think only of the best, work only for the best and expect only the best; to be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as we are about our own; to forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future; to wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature we meet a smile; to give so much time to the improvement of ourselves that we have no time to criticize others; to be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear and too happy to permit the presence of trouble.”
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club believes in and supports the youth in Geary County by providing donations to 17 different organizations and offers two scholarships to Junction City High School students. The money to support the organizations comes from quarterly fundraisers at JC BBQ and Grill and business sponsors, which include Central National Bank; Armed Forces Bank; Holm Auto Center in Abilene and Salina; Jim Clark Chevrolet; the Hampton Inn; Cardinal Insurance, Brian Field, Agent; State Farm Insurance, Karen Jameson, Agent; Coldwell Banker/Patriot Realty; NextHome Unlimited; and Re/Max Signature Properties.
Making a difference in these challenging times begins one person at a time. Let us each take time to do acts of kindness; show our optimism in our actions and words; be thankful for all the good we experience; volunteer; advocate for youth; support our educators and Board of Education; listen more and talk less and be an optimist.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club meets every Wednesday at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 S. Washington St. in Junction City. Breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m. Our “Celebration of Optimism” begins at 6:50 a.m. and concludes at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast is free for guests who visit for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.