Now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, I thought I would pick out a wine to help celebrate our newfound freedom.
Unshackled cabernet from the Prisoner Wine Co. of Napa Valley, California, is the perfect wine to have with friends or family you haven’t seen in months.
The Prisoner wines are known to be big and bold, and the Unshackled cabernet is no exception. This is a big juicy cab enhanced with small amounts of petite sirah, syrah and merlot. It has elegant blackberry flavors with a subtle undertone of butterscotch.
This wine is a super easy drinker on its own. However, it was excellent with grilled chicken thighs, a baked potato and a salad medley of arugula and spinach. This was a five-star pairing. Have you seen the price of chicken lately?
In my book, a wine gets bonus points when it complements the after-dinner dark chocolate sea salt caramels. Just enough to satisfy my sweet tooth.
