Junction City Police Department
TUESDAY
Keith Rea, 26, for warrant arrest at 900 block of E 4th St.
Ron Duncan, 47, for warrant arrest at 820 Grant Avenue.
Justin Brechhand Higginbotham, 40, for domestic battery and damage to property. Arrested at 600 Tallgrass Drive.
Patrick Aron Fisher, 32, for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Arrested at 800 W 8th St.
Joe John Garcia II, 31, for DUI. Arrested at 900 W 6th St.
WEDNESDAY
Cullen Koffi Jones, 28, for warrant arrest at 2400 Deerfield Boulevard.
Skylar Sue Chambers, 28, for warrant arrest at 1211 N Calhoun St.
Shanna Renee Zoeller, 42, for warrant arrest at 200 W 5th St.
Charles Anthony Acosta II, 38, for warrant arrest at 400 W 10th St.
Felipe Florencio Pena, 29, for DUI and interference with law enforcement officer. Arrested 200 W 6th St.
John H Forrest, 72, for unlawful shooting in city limits. Arrested at 1384 Parkside Drive.
Tara Nicole Thomas, 32, for dangerous animal. Arrested at 731 Tallgrass Drive.
THURSDAY
Preaunica Canady, 32, for domestic battery. Arrested at 68 Fuller Circle.
Brandon Cooper, 23, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Joton Oshay Brooks, 27, for warrant arrest at 1316 Parkside Drive,
Carlos Alfredo Flores, 32, for DUI and Drugs. Arrested at 800 N Adams St.
Shakena Reed, 32, for warrant arrest at 2220 Prospect Circle No. 14.
FRIDAY
Nashawn Lee Duncan, 32, for criminal damage to property. Arrested at 300 block W Elm St.
Laquinta Rae Brown, 33, for warrant arrest at 400 block of W 18th St.
Amanda Nicole Chamberlain, 35, for DUI, improperly driving on a laned roadway, no proof of insurance, and improper license plate display. Arrested at mile marker 295 Interstate 70.
Adam Joseph Branshaw, 38, for DUI, improper stop on a laned roadway, and improper turn. Arrested at 200 block of W 6th St.
SATURDAY
Blake Alan Kiefer, 18, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at mile marker 296 Interstate 70
SUNDAY
Royce Don Smith, 42, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Jayalyn Demetrius Ashburn, 21, for warrant arrest at 826 N Franklin St.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
MONDAY
Kelly J. Simmons, for interference with law enforcement officer. Arrested at 32 Riley Manor.
Juan Lavon Turner, failure to appear and interference with law enforcement officer. Arrested at 32 Riley Manor.
TUESDAY
Juan Lavon Turner, for aggravated violation of offender registration act. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Jazjarea C. McAfee, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Gage R. Foreman, for failure to appear. Arrested at 14th St and Jackson St.
WEDNESDAY
Dwayne Yiggins III, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and vehicle registration act. Arrested at mile marker 303 Interstate 70.
Jamie Colon, for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Arrested at 209 Custer Avenue.
Tawan Tatro, for failure to appear. No address listed for arrest.
Jennifer M. Krinhop, for possession of Methamphetamine, possession of opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license and defective brake lamps. Arrested at the 1400 block of N. Monroe.
Travis O. Berry, for possession of Methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY
Shakaun Graves, for failure to appear. Arrested at 1700 N. Madison St.
SATURDAY
Devin Doll for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, transporting an open container and DUI. Arrested at mile marker 305 Interstate 70.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday Nov. 21 through Sunday Nov. 27 Junction City Fire Department responded to 44 total calls for service and transports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.