Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Brenda Louise Vanhoesen, 67, for warrant arrest at 1816 N. Jefferson St.
Tymarlis Rayshawn Phillips, 28, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Justin Ryan Kendrick, 26, for warrant arrest and possession of stolen property. Arrested at 500 N. Madison St.
Seivily Jones, 29, for DUI and transporting an open container, and improper turn. Arrested at 100 W. Sixth St.
TUESDAY
James Pavek, 25, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Cody Allen, 22, for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 411 W. 18th St.
Teresa Tripodi, 52, for domestic battery. Arrested at 709 E. Ninth St.
Shanna Zoeller, 42, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Juvenile, for assult on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, and criminal damage to property. Arrested at 820 N. Monroe St.
Bryan Anthony Mosely, 31, for unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 1001 E. Sixth St.
Danine Lynne Stonerocl, 40, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Martin James Bekhem, 29, for DUI, aggravated arson, criminal damage to property, suspended drivers license, and exceeding posted speed limit. Arrested at 400 Grant Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Megan Emily King, 25, for warrant arrest at 1002 N. Washington St.
Curtis Manquil McDaniel, 36, for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcment officer, domestic battery, and criminal deprivation of property. Arrested at 1027 Valley View Drive.
Jonathan Jermaine Jackson Jr, 21, for warrant arrest at 416 W. Sixth St.
Wesley Perez Bonilla, 25, for warrant arrest at 500 block of W. 10th St.
Kiel Anthony Martin, 39, for aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape. Arrested at 210 E. Ninth St.
THURSDAY
James Paramore, 30, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Melvine Kane Jr, for theft. Arrested at 129 E. Sixth St.
Timothy Smith, 25, for theft and interference with a law enforcement officer and warrant arrest. Arrested at 100 E. Chestnut St.
Nicholas Wayne Whalen, 29, for warrant arrest at 1100 Country Club Lane.
FRIDAY
Juan Alvarado, 24, for emerging from the driveway, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, having no proof of insurance, and transporting an open container. Arrested at 1900 Lacy Drive.
Luis Olvera, 23, for transporting an open container, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Arrested at 1900 Lacy Drive.
Delilah Denise Bellamy, 44, for warrant arrest at 220 W. Home St.
Neftali De Jesus-Gonzalez, 54, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Andre Michael Kali King, 47, for aggravated assault, battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 364 Grant Ave. No. 8B.
Malik Deshawn Barnette, 25, for DUI. Arrested at 419 W. Sixth St.
Samantha Lee Cahill, 27, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 364 Grant Ave. No. 8B.
Shawn Michael Preece, 52, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 364 Grant Ave. No. 8B.
SATURDAY
Stacy Lynn Evans, 45, for two counts of domestic battery. Arrested at 900 McClure St.
Francis William Cameron, 65, for domestic battery, unlaw restraint, and unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 1307 Forest Park Lane.
Hayden Joseph Ricjer, 21, for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession w/intent to use drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St.
Kylee Denise Pepin, 21, for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession w/intent to use drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St.
Brandon Thomas Nicholson, 23, for possession of a controlled substance and use/possession w/intent to use drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 821 E. Chestnut St.
Frank Jay Cooper, 50, for assault. Arrested at 504 W. 13th St.
Geary County Police Department
MONDAY
Jeffrey J. Sender, for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Justin Neinhaus, for probation violation. Arrested t 826 N. Franklin St.
TUESDAY
Shanna Zoeller, for failure to appear. Arrested at 500 N. Adams St.
Charles C. Kendrick, for driving while suspended and transporting an open container. Arrested in the 800 block of N. Perry St.
THURSDAY
Mercedes L. Imlay, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St,
Larry J. Paul, for failure to appear and two counts of probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
MONDAY
Lorenzo Preston II, for speeding, driving without headlights, driving while suspended, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer. Arrested at the 100 block of East Flinthills Boulevard.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 19 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 59 total calls for service and transportation.
