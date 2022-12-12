Junction City Police Department
MONDAY
Michael R. Simpkins, 71, for warrant arrest at 1221 Pershing Drive.
Matthew June Young Keen, 24, for trespassing. Arrested at 1808 N. Washington St.
Deon Joseph Jermaine Benton, 20, for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, no proof of insurance, and illegal registration. Arrested at 1800 N. Washington St.
Jonathan Michael Sample, 44, for warrant arrest at 700 Wildcat Lane.
TUESDAY
Michael Anthony Lafitte, 52, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Tyson Dean Read, 29, for warrant arrest at 500 E. Chestnut St.
Skylar Marie Welch, 23, for warrant arrest at 509 W. Elm St.
WEDNESDAY
Mario Strong, 38, for aggravated assault, domestic battery, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property. Arrested at 1525 Patrol Drive.
Juan Jose Castro, 49, for distributing opiate/stimulate within 1,000 feet of a school and no drug tax stamp. Arrested at 607 W. Fourth St. No. 3.
Justin Alexander West, 35, for distributing stimulate within 1,000 ft of a school and no drug tax stamp. Arrested at 607 W. Fourth St. No. 3.
Travis Ray Allen Jr., 44, for warrant arrest and obstruction. Arrested at 517 W. 11th St.
Diego Adolfo Lara, 19, for driving while suspended. Arrested at 1600 N. Washington St.
Crystal Elizabeth Sazo, 20, for warrant arrest at 1600 N. Washington St.
Geoffrey Duane Olds, 31, for driving while suspended and defective tag lamp. Arrested at 400 N. Washington St.
Ryan James Woudstra, 31, for DUI and speeding. Arrested at 400 Grant Ave.
THURSDAY
Thomas Joe Ariaz, 27, for damage to property. Arrested at 205 E. 14th St.
Paul Tremelle Alexander, 36, for warrant arrest at 210 E. 9th St.
JT Griffin, 43, for unlawful damage to property. Arrested at 928 S. Jefferson St.
Jonathan Luis Nieves, 34, for aggravated assault and interference with a law enforcement officer. Arrested 426 W. 18th St. Apt. E.
Cody Ryan Mordecai, 26, for DUI, exceeding the posted speed limit, and improper driving on a laned road. Arrested at 300 Grant Ave.
FRIDAY
Amanda Kay Smith, 39, for warrant arrest at E. Ninth St.
Jasmine Janelle Parmely, 32, for disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement, and domestic battery. Arrested at 228 E. 13th St.
Brian Duance Tilcock, 50, for violation of protection order, stalking, damage to property, and disorderly conduct. Arrested at 212 E. 13th St.
Krystina Lynn Crenshaw, 21, for warrant arrest at 1200 W. 18th St.
Diomar Popilio Martinez-Garcia, 18, for driving without a license, no proof of insurance, illegal tags, and speeding. Arrested at 1000 S. Washington.
Alexia Taylore Moreno, 30, for aggravated domestic battery. Arrested at 700 block W. 11th St.
Reese Dekota Williston, 27, for unlawful restraint. Arrested at 600 block W. 11th St.
Andy Pinales, 39, for DUI, maximum speed limits, disorderly conduct, four counts of criminal threat on law enforcement officer, battery on law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement officer, driving while suspended, defective headlamps, and improper driving on a laned roadway. Arrested at 100 block of W. 18th St.
SATURDAY
Austin Strunk, 26, for warrant arrest at 210 E. Ninth St.
Geary County Sheriff
THURSDAY
Cody T. Dodge, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Arrested at 801 N. Washington St.
Cassie M. Clemons, for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec.12 Junction City Fire Department responded to 60 total calls for service and transportation.
