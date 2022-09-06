Junction City Police Department
The Junction City Police Department responded to 272 calls for service, issued 50 citations and made 26 arrests from Monday, Aug. 22 to Monday, Aug. 29 at 7 a.m..
Monday
12:35 p.m. — Runaway at 210 East 9th Street.
2:03 p.m. — Unlawful acts with a computer and theft at 618 West 6th Street.
3:32 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Franklin and 5th Street.
6:53 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 8th and Filley.
7:10 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 827 South Washington Street.
10:38 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
Tuesday
12:50 a.m. — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement at 208 South Washington.
8:43 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1000 block of West 9th Street.
9:32 a.m. — Driving while suspended, inattentive driving and improper backing in the 1000 block of West 9th Street.
10:00 a.m. — Minor in possession of tobacco at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
10:50 a.m. — Minor in possession of tobacco and possession of marijuana at 1100 Blue Jay Way.
4:12 p.m. — Injury accident at the intersection of West Chestnut Street and South Webster Street.
5:04 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Summit Street and Skyline Drive.
7:02 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 210 East 9th Street.
8:55 p.m. — Aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment, felony interference with law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal threat at 814 Skyline Drive.
Wednesday
3:20 p.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Golden Belt Boulevard and Caroline Avenue.
4:00 p.m. — Injury accident at 1600 Block Westwood Bolevard.
6:30 p.m. — Battery at 938 East 4th Street Lot 4.
7:08 p.m. — Urinating or deficating in public and possession or consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a public place.
8:53 p.m. — Aggravated assault and criminal threat at 615 West 1st Street.
8:13 p.m. — Violation of a protection order at 1301 Shamrock Street.
Thursday
12:30 a.m. — DUI, no signal or unsafe turning/stopping, suspended drivers license and no proof of insurance at 300 North Washington Street.
12:54 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 138 Rimrock Drive.
2:31 p.m. — Theft at 826 North Franklin Street.
4:24 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 1736 North Washington Street, Room 27.
4:55 p.m. — Probation violation at 405 North Adams Street.
5:31 p.m. — Hit-and-run accident at 1810 Caroline Avenue, Building M.
9:42 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 11th and Caluahun Street.
8:53 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 100 West 6th Street for failure to appear.
11:34 p.m. — Warrant arrest at 400 South Washington Street.
Friday
12:04 a.m. — DUI and driving without light when required at 800 North Washington Street.
3:58 a.m. — DUI at the intersection of Spring Valley Road and Strauss Blvd.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 12 calls for service and had 25 transports.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 303 incidents, resulting in 72 cases, 37 citations and 10 arrests in the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Monday.
Monday
12:04 p.m. — Deputies arrested patrick A. Maness at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
12:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Adajae D. Paulus at 138 East 8th Street for failure to appear.
12:40 p.m. — Deputies arrested Curtis A. Ellington at 138 East 8th Street for failure to appear.
4:06 p.m. — Deputies arrested Amber A. Colon in the 300 block of West 10th Street for felony failure to appear.
8:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to K-244 at mile-marker 1 for a single-vehicle accident versus a deer.
10:19 p.m. — Deputies arrested Keith E. Farrell at mile-marker 299 for failure to appear.
Tuesday
2:12 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zachariah M. Behling at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
Wednesday
1:38 p.m. — Deputies arrested Jordan D. Zimmerman at 826 North Franklin Street for a probation violation.
Thursday
5:44 a.m. — Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Lower McDowell Road for a single vehicle accident with a deer.
9:05 p.m. — Deputeis arrested Shelby Thompson at 3515 Cedar Lane for domestic battery, criminal deprivation of property and intimidation of a witness.
11:55 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to US-77 at mile-marker 164 for a non-injury car accident involving a deer.
Saturday
2:01 p.m. — Deputies arrested demetria A. Scott in the 300 block of East 12th Street for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
4:23 p.m. — Deputies arrested Julia Anderson on I-70 at mile-marker 307 for failure to signal and driving while suspended.
