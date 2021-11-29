JUNCTION CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Junction City Police Department responded to 440 calls for service, 214 issued citations and made 38 arrests from 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, to Monday, Nov. 29. Report from 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, is not included.
Monday
3:43 p.m. — Jamie Lynn Schroeder arrested at 298 westbound I-70 highway for driving while suspended and for a Geary County District Court warrant.
3:06 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 227 W. 18th St.
4:06 p.m. — Sylvester Lynn Jackson arrested in the 100 block S. Webster Street for public nuisance.
7:08 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 211 S. Franklin St.
Tuesday
3:48 a.m. — Jose Gabriel Marcano Narvaez was issued a notice to appear in the 700 block of S. Spring Valley Road.
8:09 a.m. — Non-injury accident at 1500 St. Mary’s Rd.
10:48 a.m. — Troy William Parmely arrested at 2 Riley Manor Cir for domestic battery and theft.
3:01 p.m. — Herbert Brown Jr. arrested at 2324 N. Jackson St. for domestic battery.
3:30 p.m. — Tina Louise Trask arrested at 400 W. 18th St. for cancelled/suspended/revoked driver’s license.
3:18 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 204 W. 10th St.
5:49 p.m. — Janiz Bemchimol Pina Mendes arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction Coty Municipal Court warrant.
7:19 p.m. — Scott Jeffery Koogler arrested at 2703 Kathie Dr. on a Junction City Court warrant.
8:48 p.m. — Stephen Deal Stilwell arrested at 1725 N. Madison St. on probable cause of unlawful damage to property.
9:41 p.m. — Skylar Sue Chambers arrested at 1631 N. Jefferson St. apt. #4 on probable cause for unlawful damage to property.
11:44 p.m. — Kahlil Rafeeq Mustafa Sanders arrested at 800 W. Ash St. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:33 p.m. — Non-injury accident at mile marker 296 W/B I-70.
Wednesday
2:00 a.m. — Charles A. Dawson arrested at 100 W. 10th St. for DUI and expired tag.
12:29 p.m. — Tetyana Williams arrested at 1446 N. Calhoun St. for domestic battery.
3:30 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 500 block of E. Chestnut Street.
5:41 p.m. —Non-injury accident at 400 W. 18th St.
6:13 p.m. — Hit and run accident at corner of Lacy Drive and Sandusky Drive.
10:24 p.m. — Brian Delaney Adams Jr. arrested at 500 W. 14th St. for suspended driver’s license, improper turn or approach and no proof of insurance.
Friday
6:13 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of Lacy Drive and Sandusky Drive.
11:45 a.m. — Non-injury accident at the intersection of S. U.S. 77 Highway and Lacy Drive.
3:18 p.m. — Clint William Mentzer arrested in the 1600 block of St. Mary’s Road for driving under the influence, exhibition of speed, park/stand/stop in prohibited area, operate a car without a required ignition interlock device, driving on left side of roadway, and transporting an open container of alcohol.
5:53 p.m. — Malinda Luella Allen arrested at 935 W. 8th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
Saturday
12:35 a.m. — Johnny Joe Cole Jr. arrested in the 100 block of W. 17th St. on a Geary County District Court warrant.
12:35 a.m. — Bobbie Lee Rodgers arrested in the 100 block of W. 17th St. on a Geary County District Court and Kansas Department of Corrections warrants.
12:45 a.m. — Johnny Joe Cole Jr. arrested in the 100 block of W. 17th St. for habitual violator, interference with LEO, domestic battery and on a Geary County District Court and Lyon County warrants.
10:35 a.m. — Hit and run accident at 1300 W. 8th St.
5:47 p.m. — Callie Corine Keener arrested at 210 E. 9th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
7:46 p.m. — Michell Nicole Lovelace arrested at 1410 Meadowbrooke Lane for unlawful restraint.
8:33 p.m. — Alfonzo Littleton arrested at 500 W. 12th St. on a Junction City Municipal Court warrant.
11:36 p.m. — David Lee Cruz issued a Notice to Appear at 210 E. 9th St. for giving false alarm.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Ernesto Reyes-Narcisco arrested at 635 W. 13th St. for DUI, flee and elude, interference with LEO, reckless driving, speeding, fail to stop/yield, no turn signal and improper parking.
3:35 p.m. — Non-injury accident at 521 E. Chestnut St.
6:32 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1217 Skyline Drive
No time given — Non-injury accident at intersection of W. Ash Street and N. Jackson Street.
7:03 p.m. — Herbert Brown issued a notice to appear at intersection of W. Ash Street and N. Jackson Street for duty to give information.
8:55 p.m. — Hit and run accident at 1810 Caroline Avenue.
GEARY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Geary County Sheriff’s Office responded to or self-initiated a total of 320 incidents, resulting in 99 cases, 60 citations and 18 arrests in the week-long period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 Report from 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, to 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, is not included.
Monday
10:30 a.m. — Deputies arrested Antoine Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street for felony interference with LEO.
3:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Janiz Mendes at 801 N. Washington Street for a Junction City Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.
3:45 — Deputies arrested Bruce Roberts on I-70 Eastbound at mile marker 305 for protective order violation, suspended driver’s license, possession of a methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:25 p.m. — Deputies arrested Joey Shelton, Jr. at 826 N. Franklin St. for a Leavenworth County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent solicitation of a minor, and lewd and lascivious behavior.
Tuesday
11:33 a.m. — Deputies arrested Isaac Eldringhoff at 826 N. Franklin Street for Shawnee County District Court warrant for theft.
6:18 p.m. — Deputies arrested Keegien Hamilton at 826 N. Franklin Street for three Geary County District Court warrants for two counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear.
6:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to K177 Highway at mile marker 97 for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
6:48 p.m. — Deputies responded to K18 Bypass at mile marker 178 for a two vehicle non-injury accident.
9:21 p.m. — Deputies arrested Lacey L. Whitten at Ash Street and Spring Valley Road for driving while license suspended and defective headlight.
Wednesday
12:10 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mario Williams at 826 N. Franklin Street on a KDOC arrest and detain order for a parole violation.
12:45 p.m. — Deputies arrested Mitchell Jones at 826 N. Franklin Street on a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday
2:48 a.m. — Deputies arrested Krystilen Jones of Fort Riley in the 100 block of W. Flint Hills Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol, minor in consumption and speeding.
Friday
10:10 a.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Emerson at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
1:54 p.m. — Deputies arrested Zachary Edmond at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Shawnee County District Court warrant for three counts of failure to appear and a Geary County District Court warrant for failure to appear.
5:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to the 900 block of North East Street for a single vehicle non-injury accident.
10:30 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brian Emerson at 826 N. Franklin Street for a Crawford County District Court warrant for probation violation.
3:11 a.m. — Deputies arrested Convention Hakizmama in the 1500 block of North Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Saturday
11:09 a.m. — Deputies arrested William D. Adams at mile marker 310 E/B I-70 for possession of opiate (heroin), possession of stimulant (fentanyl), possession of controlled substance, distribute marijuana; 450 grams < 30 kilograms, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
4:02 p.m. — Deputies arrested Brandon M. Malick at 4218 N. US 77 Hwy for driving under the influence (2nd), defective stop lamp and expired registration.
1:50 p.m. — Deputies arrested Angel S. De La Rosa at mile marker 299 in I-70 westbound for driving while suspended.
7:03 p.m. — Deputies arrested Herbert Brown Jr. at the intersection of Ash Street and Jackson Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, no driver’s license, no insurance, and expired registration.
Sunday
3:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to I-70 Highway eastbound for a single vehicle injury rollover accident.
JUNCTION CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Starting Monday, Nov. 15, the Junction City Fire Department responded to 45 calls and 20 transports.
