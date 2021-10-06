— You can use a Golden Delicious apple instead of Granny Smith.
— Dark German bread goes well with this dinner. You can use whole wheat bread instead.
— If only larger heads of red cabbage are available, ask the produce manager to cut one in half or quarter for you.
Countdown:
— Prepare ingredients.
— Make recipe.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cider vinegar, 1 bottle caraway seeds, 1 loaf German dark bread, 1 lemon, 1/4 head red cabbage and 1 medium Granny Smith apple.
Staples: canola oil, onion, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
PORK AND CARAWAY SCENTED RED CABBAGE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 medium granny smith apple, cored and sliced (1 cup)
1 tablespoon sugar
3/4 pound pork tenderloin, cut into 1-inch cubes
3/4 cup water
1/4 red cabbage, sliced (about 3 1/2 cups)
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon caraway seeds
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 4 slices German dark bread
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the onion and saute for 5 minutes or until the onion is transparent. Add apple slices, sugar and pork. Stir to make sure pork touches bottom of skillet. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the water and then the cabbage. Stir and add the vinegar, lemon juice and caraway seeds. Stir again. Bring to the boil, lower to a simmer, cover and cook for 15 minutes. Most of the liquid will be gone and the cabbage will be just slightly firm. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon onto two dinner plates and serve with dark bread.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 523 calories, 101 calories from fat, 11.3 g fat, 2.1 g saturated fat, 4.8 g monounsaturated fat, 108 mg cholesterol, 46.8 g protein, 59.4 g carbohydrates, 10.2 g dietary fiber, 23.1 g sugars, 419 mg sodium, 1,018 mg potassium, 582 mg phosphorus
Exchanges: 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 3 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein
Shop Smart:
German dark bread, containing per 2 slices: 80 calories, 1 g fat, saturated fat, 250 mg sodium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.