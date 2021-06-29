Here’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.
I use Roma tomatoes for the soup. They are firm and have more flesh and less juice than other types of tomatoes, giving the soup a thick, tomato texture. They are also called plum or Italian plum tomatoes.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of green vegetables. Use the recipe quantities as a guideline.
— You can use cannellini beans instead of navy beans.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 large zucchini, 1 package green beans, 2 Roma tomatoes, 1 bottle ground turmeric, 1 container reduced-sodium vegetable broth, 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, 1 can reduced-sodium navy beans and 1 small package plain goat cheese.
Staples: olive oil, onion, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
SUMMER VEGETABLE SOUP
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup sliced zucchini
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 cup green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup sliced Roma tomatoes
2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
1 cup canned reduced-sodium diced tomatoes
1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 cup reduced-salt navy beans, rinsed and drained
Salt and freshly ground black peppercorns
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 2 minutes. Add the zucchini and garlic and continue to saute 2 minutes. Add the green beans, Roma tomatoes, vegetable broth, canned diced tomatoes and turmeric. Bring to a simmer and gently cook 15 minutes. Add the navy beans and continue to simmer 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 large soup bowls and spindle with goat cheese.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 408 calories (35% from fat), 15.7 g fat (6.3 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 13 mg cholesterol, 21.1 g protein, 53.4 g carbohydrates, 13.2 g fiber, 403 mg sodium.
