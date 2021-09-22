Churrasco is a Portuguese name that’s now used for any type of grilled meat. It’s usually topped with chimichurri sauce and is popular throughout South America. Parsley, garlic, red pepper flakes oil and vinegar are the basic ingredients for the sauce.
I use bought chimichurri sauce that can be found in most supermarkets, making this a quick dinner. I also have given a recipe for making the sauce in case bought sauce is unavailable. It takes only minutes to make in a food processor.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of quick cooking steak.
— Serve any extra chimichurri sauce on the side for dipping.
Countdown:
— Heat outdoor or stovetop grill to medium-high.
— Grill steak.
— While steak rests a few minutes before slicing, make rice and tomatoes.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak, 1 jar chimichurri sauce, 1 package microwave brown rice and 1 can reduced-sodium diced tomatoes. If you can’t find prepared chimichurri sauce: 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bunch parsley, 1 bottle red pepper flakes and 1 bottle apple cider vinegar.
Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.
CHURRASCO STEAK WITH CHIMICHURRI SAUCE
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Olive oil spray
3/4 pound grass-fed strip steak
2 tablespoons bought chimichurri sauce (Note: optional homemade recipe below)
Heat outdoor grill or stovetop grill. Spray the steak on both sides with olive oil spray. Place on the grill for 3 minutes, turn and grill 3 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees Fahrenheit for rare, 145 for medium rare. Remove to a cutting board, let rest while you make the rice and tomatoes, and then slice. Place on 2 dinner plates and spoon chimichurri sauce on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 306 calories (48% from fat), 16.2 g fat (3.1 g saturated, 3 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 39.5 g protein, 1.5 g carbohydrates, 0.3 g fiber, 129 mg sodium
HOMEMADE CHIMICHURRI SAUCE
2 teaspoons minced garlic
3/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
Pinch red pepper flakes
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons water
Add garlic, parsley, pepper flakes, olive oil, vinegar and water to a food processor and process to form a thick sauce; it will not be smooth. (If making by hand, chop parsley and garlic together and mix in the remaining ingredients.)
RICE AND TOMATOES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)
1 cup reduced-sodium diced tomatoes, drained
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black
pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add drained tomatoes, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 245 calories (23% from fat), 6.3 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.1 g protein, 42.9 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 18 mg sodium.
