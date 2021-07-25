The Junction City 12U Blues took on some of the top teams in the region over the weekend during the Cal Ripken Major70 Midwest Regional tournament in Centennial, Colo. and went 1-2 over their three games played.
The Blues opened things up on Friday with a 11-7 loss to Scott County, Mo., before rebounding later that evening with a big 14-1 blowout win over Waite Park, Minn. They came back Saturday afternoon and lost to eventual regional winner Central Ozarks 8-5 to close out their time in the tournament.
Versus Scott County, the Blues got down 5-0 early in the first inning but two runs scored in the bottom of the third with two runs scored.
Scott County ballooned their lead right back up two innings later with six runs scored in the top of fifth and despite five total Blues runs scored in the final two innings, Junction City could not catch back up.
Bronx Talley pitched the opening four innings, allowing six runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Conrad Gomez and Jayson Neal pitched the final two innings with Gomez allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk with two strikeouts while Neal allowed just two walks with one strikeout.
Gomez led all Blues players with three hits and Walker Khaliel had two. Quentin Alderfer led the team with four steals.
Stats were unavailable for the Blues win over Waite Park.
In their third game versus Central Ozarks, Junction City jumped out early with two runs in the top of the first but Ozarks jumped right ahead with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
The Blues cut the lead to a run in the top of the third but four Central Ozarks run in the bottom of the inning pushed them far ahead and they would not be caught.
Junction City scored two more runs in the top of the fourth and fifth to get back within three but they were unable to get any closer.
Reed McDiffet got the start and went the first two and a third, allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Gomez came in for the final two and two-thirds, allowing just two hits while striking out five.
Neal led the team in hits with two including the lone triple of the game and Khaliel had three steals.
The Blues will be holding tryouts for all of the age group teams from 7U to 14U. The tryouts will be held at North Park on Saturday July 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The 12U, 13U and 14U players will start their tryouts at 9 a.m. followed by the 10U, 11U players at 10 and the 7U, 8U and 9U players at 11 a.m.
An alternate date of August 28th has been set up for folks who cannot make it on July 31st. Those tryouts will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at North Park for all ages.
If you have questions you can email jcbluesbaseballclub@gmail.com or call Nate Boeckman at the number above or Jake Leighty at 785-307-0871.
