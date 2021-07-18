The Junction City 12U Blues battled their way through five-days worth of baseball down in Frontenac to take home a Cal Ripken State Tournament Championship in the Babe Ruth League.
The title advances them to compete for the Mid-West Regional title in Centennial, Colo. starting on July 22. There, the Blues will represent the state of Kansas while facing the top teams from Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado for a shot to compete in the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series in Branson Mo. starting Aug. 6.
To help cover the travel costs, the Blues are taking donations. You can send money online over Cash App ($JCBlues) and Venmo (@JC-Blues) or checks can be made payable to the JC Blues Baseball Club. You can also contact head coach Nate Boeckman at 785-313-5434 with questions or for more information.
As an organization, the Junction City Blues will be holding tryouts for all of the age group teams from 7U to 14U. The tryouts will be held at North Park on Saturday July 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The 12U, 13U and 14U players will start their tryouts at 9 a.m. followed by the 10U, 11U players at 10 and the 7U, 8U and 9U players at 11 a.m.
An alternate date of August 28th has been setup for folks who cannot make it on July 31st. Those tryouts will run from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at North Park for all ages.
If you have questions you can email jcbluesbaseballclub@gmail.com or call Nate Boeckman at the number above or Jake Leighty at 785-307-0871.
