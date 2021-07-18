Big crowds flocked to the Geary County 4-H Fairgrounds over the weekend for the 27th Annual Junction City Rodeo.
The two-day rodeo (which opened Friday evening and continued on Saturday) featured nine different events including different kinds of roping and riding and a special needs rodeo Saturday morning.
On both nights, the Junction City Rodeo Association honored longtime president and rodeo co-founder Ben Bennett who died in 2019 and Buddy Payne, an association member, who passed away recently.
Friday featured a performance from "Cowboy's Sweetheart" Sophie Duch, a trick rider from Oklahoma who has performed at rodeo's around the country over the last three years
On Saturday evening, Natalee Bray was named the Junction City Rodeo Queen, a title she will hold for the next year.
