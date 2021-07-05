As part of the city’s Fourth of July and Sundown Salute festivities, runners participated in the 45th Annual Freedom Run powered by Junction City CrossFit on Saturday morning
The event included both a 10K, 5K and a one-mile Kids Fun Run, all of which started at Heritage Park.
Joe Moore finished first in the 10K with a time of 32:42 which was nearly six minutes faster than second place.
Ian Salazar of Cozad, Neb. took first in the 5K with a time of 16:56 which was almost a minute faster than the second place finisher.
All finishers in the 5 and 10K were given medals.
