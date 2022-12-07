As I recall, I discussed most of what I think I know about sports gambling in the first column, Sept. 8, but a review seems in order. The bowl season starts on the 16th, and the only game this week is Army-Navy (discussed below under “The Sage Selection”).

At least I did one truly sage thing this season: I fell asleep on the K-State and Tulane buttons. I’m pretty sure I bet on the Cats in every game and on the Green Wave in all theirs after they looked damn impressive in beating us. Both teams delivered big: the Wave covered 11 of 13 and the Cats nine of 12 (with one push).