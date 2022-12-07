As I recall, I discussed most of what I think I know about sports gambling in the first column, Sept. 8, but a review seems in order. The bowl season starts on the 16th, and the only game this week is Army-Navy (discussed below under “The Sage Selection”).
At least I did one truly sage thing this season: I fell asleep on the K-State and Tulane buttons. I’m pretty sure I bet on the Cats in every game and on the Green Wave in all theirs after they looked damn impressive in beating us. Both teams delivered big: the Wave covered 11 of 13 and the Cats nine of 12 (with one push).
K-State is still underrated despite all the success that started with Snyder’s “Miracle in Manhattan” turnaround, and I’m pretty sure no one has had a better ATS record over the decades. Even I’m not dumb enough to bet on a team because I root for it. You learn that in any intro course on sports betting. (And how it would warm my heart if the rumor is true that it’s an increasingly popular major at colleges from coast to coast.)
But I try to do more than pick point-spread winners. My passion, like Bill Snyder’s, is teaching life lessons, and the following applies to everything of consequence. First, ask yourself why you’re doing this. I assume you’re not sports gambling for a living, though there are people who do and many who do it as a serious side hustle.
The three factors are time, energy and money. Who’s the real winner between a bettor who finishes a football season down $XXX.00 after spending five hours a week on it and a bettor who finishes up $XXX.00 after spending 20-plus hours a week? There is no end to the time and energy you could spend analyzing ONE GAME, and there are scores of sports games you can bet on every week.
No one answer fits everyone, but at least think it through, mindful of what Thomas Edison (echoing the painter Joshua Reynolds) put on his office walls: “There is no expedient to which a man will not go to avoid the real labor of thinking.” “Paralysis by analysis”? The problem is the opposite. Almost always that phrase is a rationalization of being too lazy or inept or info-overloaded to do analysis of any clarity or depth.
This is by far the most overworked and info-saturated society in the advanced world, and 99 percent of what passes for thinking is auto-pilot reactions to the mouse-click accessibility and bombardment of stimuli, 99-plus percent of which are, at best, worthless. It makes you susceptible to “recency bias” in sports gambling. Amazing that Nietzsche, Schopenhauer and other towering thinkers cautioned against READING too much.
So, do you want to invest “the real labor of thinking” on whether Butte State’s Buzzards can cover against Holy Sacred Trinity College’s always-tough Shrikes? Compared to what? This is bliss compared to my day job, which I loathe — though I’ve been told that if I’ll stay chipper I shouldn’t rule out that in the fullness of time I could rise from repo man to middle management at Rent-A-Mattress!
I always mean well, and I’m hitting a respectable .500 for the season, but my wife cuts me no slack. Face it: sports gambling can strain marriages. More on that in the marriage manual I’m working on, to be called “Fall in Love — With Your SPOUSE!” So sad. Like the Rodney Dangerfields, my wife and I were happy for 20 years. Then we met.
The Sage Selection
Record for season: 39-38, 44-46 on the all-important star basis. Picks rated one to five stars. The more stars, the stronger the pick. Lines are from the Wednesday “Scores and Matchups” page of Covers.com at the time picks are posted. Times Central.
* 2 p.m. NAVY –2.5 vs. Army in Philadelphia
This game is almost always uncallable against the spread. Now hear this: it has gone under the over-under total an astounding 14 straight times and 21 of the last 26! The oddsmakers finally adjusted. In 2014 the total was 55.5, and for this game it’s a freakishly low 32.5. I don’t bet totals, but think about it: say you bet it to go under for the 15th straight time and it ended up 17-16. I let off steam by snarling at my parrot, but, whatever you do, don’t blame your wife. Instead, why not plaster on a smile and try to help her add zest to meals? And what if you WON? Would it killya to splurge for dinner for two at Jersey Mike’s?
