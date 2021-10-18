Junction City senior Abby Ratts was the lone representative for the Blue Jays at the Class 6A state tennis tournament last weekend at Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.
Ratts went 0-2 in the tournament.
The senior faced Blue Valley North junior Joy Yan and fell in two sets 6-0, 6-0.
After the loss, Ratts moved to the consolation bracket where she faced Blue Valley West freshman Medha Goli. Ratts fell in that match 9-1, ending her day.
Ratts ends the season with a 11-22 record.
