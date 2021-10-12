Junction City was struggling to score points in its third game of the year against Seaman. The Blue Jays had only scored three points and were down 3-9 in the second half as they had been searching all game for a way to find the end zone.
Junior running back Thelonius “TJ” Jones became the spark Junction City needed on offense. It began with a 17-yard rushing touchdown to bring the game to a 9-9 tie.
Jones had more big runs in the second half after the 17-yard touchdown to help march the Blue Jays down the field to set up touchdown runs for senior quarterback David Rowell. Junction City defeated Seaman 26-19 in overtime to improve to 2-1, and they have not looked back as that comeback win has led to a 5-1 record with a favorable schedule remaining.
In Jones’ first year of playing a full-time role on varsity, he worked his way into being the starter at the beginning of the season and he first displayed his capabilities in the second half against Seaman. Jones said he knew the team needed a spark to get going offensively in the second half against Seaman, and he took it on his own to turn the tides of the game around for the Vikings.
“I just need to push myself to pull out a (win) for the team,” Jones said. “Everyone says it takes all of us, but if one messes up, we all mess up. If I get going, everyone else is going to get going.”
For a young and experienced team, the win over the Vikings brought the confidence to another level. In the following game against Washburn Rural – another comeback victory in overtime – the offense had the confidence to demand coach Randall Zimmerman to stay on the field after the touchdown in overtime to go for the win with a two-point conversion.
Although the Blue Jays found a way to defeat Washburn Rural, Jones’ speed was exposed in the second half against Seaman, so Washburn Rural was ready to defend against him, which was frustrating for Zimmerman.
“It was obvious Washburn (Rural) was keying in on him,” Zimmerman said. “That opened up a couple other areas, the quarterback run game was very effective. One thing we have to be able to do is throw the ball more effectively. We will continue to work at that.”
One interesting thing about Jones: when Junction City gets in its team huddle on the field before the game, if you do not know about Jones, then you probably would not notice his No. 2 jersey. Even if you did, you still might not be able to spot him immediately. That is because the junior running back is short. Jones is short, but he has great speed which makes him effective.
“It feels kind of cool, because on film I am just like a blur,” Jones said. “After the game (with) sportsmanship, all the players tell me how fast I am and the coaches telling me how quick I am and shifty and stuff like that. It is really cool. I think I improved way more than I did last year. Showing everybody height doesn’t matter about anything, size doesn’t matter.”
As the junior running back has exposed his talents this season and has shown himself as a playmaker, he does not ask the coaches for more chances with the ball, and he does all he can and goes full force when the ball gets put in his hands.
“I just do my duties,” Jones said. “If I do get the ball, I get it and I run my but off. There is a lot of us individuals that are really good on the team. (Our offense) as a unit, what can you do for the team. Coach always says, ‘If there is a team full of you, how would you want that team to be? I just think about that every time I block or run the ball. I just think about how everybody will see me if everybody else ran like me.’”
Jones is not completely new to varsity as he got a few plays in on varsity in his sophomore year, but he did not play a starting role until this year. He was not even sure if he was even going to be the starter at running back as there was heavy competition for the starting position. When Jones arrived for his junior season, he said he busted his butt to do everything he could do to claim the starting position for the season. And it has been a fun experience for him.
“My freshman and sophomore year were cool,” Jones said. “This year is just crazy, the environment and how everybody sees me. I am not sure how to explain it, it is just crazy.”
Jones suffered a season-ending injury in the game against Topeka High on Friday, so his season this year is over. And that means without Rowell and Jones, Junction City will be without two key weapons for the remainder of this season. But, next year could still be a special season for Junction City and Jones.
Zimmerman said the competitiveness in Jones is what makes the running back so special.
“His competitiveness is what makes him special,” Zimmerman said. “He wants to win, and he will compete really hard. He plays so hard and fast. Great example for others. His quickness, he is very quick, he can make people miss. He is a lot more confident now. He is pushing the weight around and had a really good summer. He is stronger (and) a little bit faster. He is just more confident. When you work and you put in your hours (and add) a little bit of weight gaining strength, you gain confidence. He has definitely gained a lot of confidence. He knows he can play with anybody. He will continue to improve.”
The Blue Jays have a favorable remaining schedule with games against Emporia and Highland Park but the loss of Jones could be a major issue for Junction City come playoff time.
