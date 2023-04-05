Junction City kept itself undefeated on the season with a doubleheader sweep over Wichita East Friday, winning game one 13-6 and game two 15-1.
Game 1
Wichita East got on the board in the top of the first by a triple from Cole to score Haffley and Cole scored from third base as he attempted to steal home plate and N Thornton hit a single on a fly ball to short stop. The Aces held a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Jays responded in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead with four runs.
Cooper Bogenhagen drove in the first run for the hosts as he got a single on a pop fly to the second baseman that allowed Tate Miller to score. Brock Bazan hit line drive single to center field to score Noah Brown to tie the game. Gavin Moore came through with a triple on a line drive to center field to bring home Bogenhagen and Bazan. It gave Junction City a 4-2 lead after the first inning.
The Blue Jays were able to extend their lead in the bottom of the second inning with three runs, as Logan Nabus hit a three-run home run to right field as Miller and Jonathan Phillips were on base.
The Aces were able to get a run in the top of the third inning as Cline hit a double to center field to score Cole. It shortened the hosts’ lead to 7-3.
Wichita East inched one run closer in the top of the fifth inning as Thornton hit a RBI single on a pop fly to second base to score Cole.
The Blue Jays responded with a big inning in the bottom of the sixth inning to score six runs.
Bogenhagen scored the first run of the inning as he stole home from third base and Bazan scored as Brown hit a single to left field.
Griffin Bohanan hit a home run on a line drive to right field that also scored Brown. Neil Crowley scored from third base on an error from the catcher ,and Cael Smith scored on a fielders’ choice as Nabus hit a ground ball to short shot stop.
The Blue Jays held a comfortable 13-4 lead.
Wichita East scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning, but that is all the visitors were able to muster.
Game 2
Junction City got on top early and did not look back with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. It started as Bogenhagen hit a single past the shortstop that scored Tate Miller. Gavin Moore brought in two runs on a double that scored Jonathan Phillips and Bogenhagen. Another double was hit by Crowley to bring in two more runs as Moore and Bohanan scored. A balk allowed Bazan to score to make the score 7-0. The scoring in the inning was capped off as J Phillips brought C Smith home with a single.
Wichita East got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning to shorten the lead to 8-1.
The Blue Jays responded with six runs in the bottom of the third inning. Smith drove in the first run with a single that scored Bohanan. Philips brought home two runs with a single as Crowley and Smith scored.
Nabus doubled to center field that scored Philips. Bogenhagen hit a triple to center field that scored Brown, and Bogenhagen scored on a fielders’ choice as Bazan hit a ground ball to the pitcher.
The Blue Jays led 14-1 after the third inning.
Junction City scored one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Crowley scored on a fielders’ choice.
Junction City improved to 4-0 and will host Emporia Tuesday at 3 p.m..