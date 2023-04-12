Junction City gutted out game one and cruised to a victory in game two. The Blue Jays are now 6-0 on the season.
Game 1
Junction City took the lead in the bottom of the first inning with three runs. The first run came from Cael Smith as he stole home base, the second run came on a RBI double from Cooper Bogenhagen as Tate Miller scored and the third run came from on a RBI double from Brock Bazan to left field that scored Bogenhagen.
Emporia got to within one run, 3-2, in the top of the third inning. Owen Ruge hit a double on a ground ball that got past third baseman J Phillips to score Aiden Ewing and Drew Hess hit a triple to center field that scored Ruge.
The Blue Jays responded in the bottom of the third inning with three runs. Gavin Moore got on base with a double that second baseman Max Rusco failed to catch, allowed Jonathan Phillips and Logan Nabus to score and Bazan was able to reach third base, and then Bazan scored on a passed ball to put the hosts up 6-2.
The Spartans did not back down, though. They were able to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. A single to center field to score Aiden Skiles. Two runs scored, Rusco and Ewing, on a fly bal to left field. And to knot the game at 6-6, D Hess tripled to right field to score Ruge. Junction City took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth inning as Smith scored on stealing home as Bogenhagen struck out looking.
Another lead change happened as Emporia took its first lead of the game in the top of the fifth inning with three runs. J dial scored as Skiles hit a single to center field. Skiles scored home on a steal and Jalyn
King scored on stealing home as Bobby Trujillo struck out looking. It gave Emporia a 9-7 lead.
Junction City again responded in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead, 10-9. Gavin Moore scored as Jonathan Phillips worked a walk and Miller and Griffin Bohanan scored on a double from Nabus.
But the Spartans tied the game, 10-10, in the top of the sixth inning as Chase Harrington hit a double to center field to score Drew Hess. Crowley put Junction City back up 12-10 on an inside the park home run as Bohanan was on base in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Game 2
Junction City scored 12 runs again, but Junction City’s pitching limited Emporia to two runs to give the Blue Jays an easier win after gutting out the win in game one.
Emporia got the early lead in the top of the first inning on a RBI single.
Junction City tied the game in the bottom half the inning as Smith score on stealing home.
The Blue Jays were able to get a comfortable lead in the bottom half of the second inning with five runs.
Bazan and Moore both scored stealing home, Crowley and Smith both scored on a single from Miller.
Miller scored the final run of the inning by stealing home base.
Emporia scored one more run in the top of the third inning, and that was the last run the Spartans were able to score in the inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Moore hit a single past the shortstop that drove in Bogenhagen and Moore scored on a fielders’ choice as Bohanan hit a ground ball out to first baseman.
The Blue Jays held a 8-2 run. Junction City scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cruise to a 10-run win.
The Blue Jays will next play Garden City 11 a.m. Saturday and Dodge City 4 p.m. the same day for a tournament in Manhattan this weekend.