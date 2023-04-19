Junction City experienced its first loss of the season Tuesday as it suffered a sweep at home to rival Manhattan, losing the first game 18-3 and game two 15-2.
Game 1
Junction City experienced its first loss of the season Tuesday as it suffered a sweep at home to rival Manhattan, losing the first game 18-3 and game two 15-2.
Game 1
Junction City took the early lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jonathan Phillips hit a solo home run to left field.
The Blue Jays’ lead did not last the Indians responded in the top of the second inning with eight runs.
Manhattan’s first run came just as Junction City’s first run did on a home run as Jaxon Vikander hit a home run to left field. Two more runs came as Isaac Bluemel singled to center field to score Colin Burmeier and P. Hughes. Another double-RBI happened as Tyler Gagnon hit a triple to left field that scored Bluemel and Keenan Schartz. Gagnon scored from third base on a fielders’ choice and Kyler Horsmam hit a home run to left field to extend the Indian’s lead to 7-1. Vikander rounded the bases again in the inning with another home run to left field.
Junction City faced a 8-1 deficit after the top of the second inning.
Manhattan extended the lead to 18-1 with two runs in the third inning and eight runs in the fourth inning before Junction City got on the scoreboard again with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Blue Jays’ two runs came from a single hit by Logan Nabus that scored Philips and on a single hit by Noah Brown to score Levi Mehl.
Game 2
Just as in game one, Junction City suffered a blowout loss, 15-2.
Manhattan got on the board first in the top of the first inning from a solo home run from Luce to center field.
A wild pitch allowed Tate Miller to score for the Blue Jays to tie the game,1-1, in the bottom of the first inning.
Manhattan followed up with a run in the top of the second inning as Hoover hit a RBI single on a line drive to left field to score Vikander for a 2-1 lead.
The Indians blew open the game in the top of the fifth inning with 13 runs.
The Blue Jays faced a 15-1 deficit going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The hosts were able to score one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Miller scored on a line drive single to left field by Nabus.
The Blue Jays held a 8-2 run. Manhattan scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cruise to a 10-run win.
The Blue Jays will next play Garden City 11 a.m. Saturday and Dodge City 4 p.m. the same day for a tournament in Manhattan this weekend. They will face the Washington Rural Junior Blues on Tuesday, April 25 in a double header playing 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.