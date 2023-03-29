Junction City suffered a tough loss in the first round of the state championship game in a 67-44 loss to Wichita Heights, but it is a season the Blue Jays can look back on with more smiles than tears as it was the first state appearance for the program in 22 years.
It was also the first time back-to-back winning seasons has happened since 2002-2004.
Junction City came ready to play in the playoffs as it had a big win to open the playoffs against Lawrence 65-42 and an upset road win over No. 1 Garden City 46-43 to advance to the state tournament for the first time in head coach Nick Perez’s tenure.
“The biggest part of it, it was just the matchups that we know could come up out of things,” Perez said.
“We drew a big bracket on the board in the locker room and just put us down as Free State winner gets T(Topeka) High or Garden City. I think our guys were just kind of bought into the March Madness a little bit more than they did in February. I think the scenery and the potential matchups that they were seeing kind of opened their eyes a little bit more.”
It was a big playoff run for Junction City as the team showed inconsistency throughout the year, including losing four straight before winning the season finale.
“I have always told people here, if our kids ever just get their minds going and locked in, we are very hard to beat. We are very athletic,” Perez said. “We are starting to get very skilled. Once we get our minds locked in, I feel like we are very good.”
As this is Perez’s sixth year as head coach, he said this team in particular had a chip on their shoulder because they knew people said they weren’t as talented as previous team’s. Last year’s team featured a strong senior class and set the best season start with a 6-0 record, but then lack consistency the rest of
the season and fell short in the sub-state championship game.
“I have said it since I have been here, I think we have great players here, but I also think when all those guys are firing at one time, I think we are pretty good,” Perez said. “When we get away from it is when we got guys that think they got to score all the points all the time. That’s just now how it is in basketball.
“I think the difference between this year’s team and last years team was just that they had that chip on their shoulder of people telling them they were not going to be very good. We knew we had a good group of young kids, and we knew that if they developed with those seniors, we could be solid. I felt like we were solid early, and middle of the season we kind of lost that after the Tournament of Champions. We kind of gained it back their at the end at the right time.”
It was the second half that did in the Blue Jays against Heights in the first round of the state tournament.
Junction City competed well in the first half; they even held a 12-6 lead at one point in the first quarter.
“In the first half, I thought we did everything we need to do game plan wise,” Perez said. “Then in the second half, we couldn’t get it going early. When you are playing a good team like that, you can’t go i spurts where you don’t score for three or four minutes, because they are going to make you pay. A tough way to end the season, but on the flipside of it, we got a little taste of it. Now we want more. Now we want to advance to the Final four. We have a great group of guys coming back, and I think we have
that opportunity as long as we are working.”
As the Blue Jays will return some experience, it is unknown right now if leading scorer Michael Boganowski will be playing basketball next season. As he will be a senior next season, he will be on a Division I scholarship for football as he is one of the top recruits in Kansas, so we will have to decide if he will want to play basketball or focus on his football scholarship.
Sophomores Jackson Austin, Larkin Turner and freshman Lovell Autry will be returning next year after playing valuable minutes this year. Along with Boganowski as a junior this year, Sylvester Jackson, Stewart Mitchell and Tre’vion Ruffin also bring value as they were juniors as well this year.
“Six of our top 12 that went to state plus two more, you got eight dudes and got a couple of junior varsity guys coming up to play, I think we can be solid,” Perez said. “Guard wise we will be really solid.”