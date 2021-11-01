Junction City had six runners compete at the 6A state cross country meet on Saturday.
Brynna York, Regan McGuire and Lorna Pierce represented for the Lady Jays.
York placed 40th with a time of 20:16.5 followed by McGuire who placed 67th (21:05.9) and Pierce placed 70th (21:20.2).
Olathe West finished first as a team and Olathe North’s Anjali Hocker-Singh finished first individually (17:45.6).
The boys’ team was represented by three runners at the state tournament: Tyler Atkins, Billy Dee and Ty Raulston. Dee finished 62nd with a time of 17:26.4 followed by Atkins who placed 83rd with a time of 17:53.7 and Raulston placed 97th with a time of 18:36.9.
Olathe South won the boys’ state team title and Shawnee Mission North’s Micah Blomker finished first individually (15:25.3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.